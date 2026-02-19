A local content creator from Cape Town went viral for the heartwarming way he surprised his father with a small but meaningful package

The clip was shared on TikTok, where it went viral, showing the father overwhelmed with emotion after receiving a gift he had long desired

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, noting that the father’s tears reflected the pride of raising a grateful son.

Content creator Siya surprised his father with an electric shaver, leading to an emotional crash out of joy. Image: @cipzo

A touching moment between a father and his bodybuilder son captured the hearts of thousands across social media, proving that it is the thought, not the price tag, that counts.

The video was shared on TikTok by @cipzo_ on February 6, 2026, leaving many fatherless viewers wishing they could get a similar chance to spoil their dads.

In the clip, Siya, who had a quick countdown, revealed that he was carrying a brand-new electric shaver. The father was shocked, and within seconds, he became emotional and broke down into tears as the realisation of the thoughtful gesture set in.

A father’s appreciation

Overwhelmed with gratitude, the father stood up to thank the TikTok user @cipzo_ with a long, warm embrace. Once he settled back down to inspect the gift, he admitted that he had needed a machine like that for a long time. In a light-hearted moment that made viewers smile, the father joked that he wished he could use it right there and then, even though he was clean-shaven.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA praises the young bodybuilder

The clip quickly went viral, drawing nearly 1K comments from moved viewers. Many viewers assured Siya that he would be blessed for making his parents happy. One user pointed out that the father’s tears weren't just about the shaver, but the realisation that he had raised a son who appreciates him. Others expressed their desire to spoil the humble father further.

Siya’s love and appreciation for his father touched the hearts of many viewers. Image: @cipzo

User @Life with Nana&Nanam

"Bhuti, niphi (where are you based)? Can I get him a gift for nge Father’s Day?🥺 Hayibo! This is so beautiful 😭❤️."

User @Prince Zwide Masuku

"What can I send utata?😭I lost my dad, so this touches me so much."

User @Luzz EC D

"At this point, it's not even about the gift itself but the fact that he raised a son who grows to appreciate him with the little that he has. I bought my grandmother a pair of sleepers, and she was so excited. I realised later that it wasn't about the sleepers."

User @sima

"This is so cute, I wish my dad were around to do things like this🥺🙏🏽."

User @aliceInWonderLand🇿🇦

"True definition of 'small things matter.' This is so lovely to him, it’s a big thing for sure."

User @n_v118

"This is the part in life we all live for as children❤️to remember and spoil our parents🥹. This has to be the most anxious yet exciting moment for anyone. Bless you, brother."

