Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu charmed fans after sharing practical gift ideas for the upcoming season of love

The fly-half suggested a portable charger as a top pick, leading to jokes that power banks will soon be sold out across the country

Social media users praised the player's humble nature and his sweet shout-out to his partner, who he said was there at the event

Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu recently left social media users swooning after a viral interaction at a Garnier for Men event.

A video shared on TikTok by @nhlanhla.s_diary on February 9 2026, captured a light-hearted moment during a Q&A segment where he was asked about Valentine’s Day gift ideas for men.

Given that the romantic holiday is just around the corner, the “sisterhood” was eager to hear from one of the most popular faces in Mzansi what he would suggest as perfect gifts for men. The composed fly-half appeared shy and blushed as he responded to TikTok by @nhlanhla.s_diary;s question in front of a crowd.

Sacha’s suggestions on Valentine's Day gifts

Before giving his recommendations, he joked that his “Mrs” was in the building, much to the delight of the audience. Sacha suggested that a portable charger would be a brilliant and useful gift. He also recommended taking a gamble on a high-quality cologne or, for those who prefer flexibility, a shopping centre voucher that allows a man to choose exactly what he wants.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the gift ideas

The clip gained many views and comments from an entertained online community. Many female fans thanked the content creator for holding it down and getting the inside scoop, saying she asked the right questions. Others filled the comments with humour, with some joking that power banks will soon be out of stock. One follower pointed out that many fans would do anything just to get their hands on a signed shirt from him.

User @Kïckǐng it with Dikka

"@Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is so humble he knows we all want a signed Sasha shirt 🙏."

User @Jennifer joked:

"Please, girls with children, leave this day for the girls without children 😂."

User @Aphiwe Nowami Buthelezi shared:

"We thank you for your service, ma’am 😂❤️."

User @Nonto commented:

"Asking the important questions 😂."

User @Casey Arendse added:

"It looks like he was expecting another question 😁🥰❤️."

User @Abby-JayKoert commented:

"I just bought the whole Pakistan shop's portable charges❤️."

User @Banele Christopher said:

"Nizwile ke bafana (guys, you heard)? Nizothola ama power banks (you're getting powerbanks)."

