An American filmmaker moved from Atlanta to Cape Town and now rents a furnished one-bedroom apartment in Gardens while running his production company remotely

He said housing, food and transport costs in Cape Town allow him to focus on filmmaking and maintain a lifestyle he prefers

The video producer detailed his monthly rent, food budget and income streams while explaining why he chose South Africa over other countries

An American filmmaker from Atlanta packed up his life in the United States and moved to Cape Town in January 2026.

Henry said the quality of life in Mzansi beats that in the US. Images: Webnation Africa

Franky Henry chose the Mother City after travelling to several countries. He said he wanted a different lifestyle that came with lower living costs and new career opportunities. He now rents a one-bedroom apartment in the Gardens suburb for about R16 000 a month and works remotely from home.

Henry left the US after years of feeling that the cost of living did not match the quality of life he wanted. After visiting Portugal, Morocco and South Africa on exploratory trips, he decided Cape Town offered the balance he was looking for. He relocated to pursue cinematography full-time and grow his production company.

Starting over in Cape Town

Before the move, Henry worked in web design. Travelling abroad pushed him to shift into cinematography and video production. He settled in Gardens, a neighbourhood close to the city centre. His apartment is in a gated complex with 24-hour security. The unit came furnished.

The apartment measures just over 1,000 square feet. It has an open-plan kitchen and lounge, a bedroom with a connected bathroom. It also has a courtyard where he dries his clothes. From his windows, he can see Table Mountain.

Breaking down the monthly costs

He paid around R17 000 per month when he first moved in. The amount later increased to about R19 000. He explained that this is still lower than what he would expect to pay for a similar space in many major US cities.

He spends roughly R6 000 a month on food. For transport, he mostly walks because of the area’s convenience. When needed, he uses e-hailing services.

On 15 February 2026, Webnation Africa uploaded a YouTube video explaining why he left the US and giving a tour of his Cape Town apartment.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Mzansi reacts to the tour

YouTube users shared their mixed reactions in the comments section of the video.

@matee101 commented:

“It's great that foreigners are finding a place to call home in South Africa. What's terrible for our own people is that they are being pushed out of these areas by sky-high rents.”

@mcormick41 wrote:

“I feel the same! America is not exciting me anymore.”

@bradley7118 noted:

I’ve been there once, and I fell in love with the views, the people, the scenery, and everything.”

@user-yj2em2wi2s said:

“Foreigners are really making life difficult for the locals. The price for them might be reasonable, but they are ridiculously expensive for the locals.”

@ThembiKhumalo-l9l commented:

“As long as you can sustain your life in South Africa, even create jobs for others, we welcome you with open hands.”

Henry enjoying his time in Cape Town. Image: @frankiewithacam

