“US Is Not Exciting Anymore”: American Man Ditches US for Cape Town, Shows Off R16k Apartment
- An American filmmaker moved from Atlanta to Cape Town and now rents a furnished one-bedroom apartment in Gardens while running his production company remotely
- He said housing, food and transport costs in Cape Town allow him to focus on filmmaking and maintain a lifestyle he prefers
- The video producer detailed his monthly rent, food budget and income streams while explaining why he chose South Africa over other countries
An American filmmaker from Atlanta packed up his life in the United States and moved to Cape Town in January 2026.
Franky Henry chose the Mother City after travelling to several countries. He said he wanted a different lifestyle that came with lower living costs and new career opportunities. He now rents a one-bedroom apartment in the Gardens suburb for about R16 000 a month and works remotely from home.
Henry left the US after years of feeling that the cost of living did not match the quality of life he wanted. After visiting Portugal, Morocco and South Africa on exploratory trips, he decided Cape Town offered the balance he was looking for. He relocated to pursue cinematography full-time and grow his production company.
"He loves his job": SA moved as ranger’s kindness open historic storms river pass after 13-year wait
Starting over in Cape Town
Before the move, Henry worked in web design. Travelling abroad pushed him to shift into cinematography and video production. He settled in Gardens, a neighbourhood close to the city centre. His apartment is in a gated complex with 24-hour security. The unit came furnished.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The apartment measures just over 1,000 square feet. It has an open-plan kitchen and lounge, a bedroom with a connected bathroom. It also has a courtyard where he dries his clothes. From his windows, he can see Table Mountain.
Breaking down the monthly costs
He paid around R17 000 per month when he first moved in. The amount later increased to about R19 000. He explained that this is still lower than what he would expect to pay for a similar space in many major US cities.
He spends roughly R6 000 a month on food. For transport, he mostly walks because of the area’s convenience. When needed, he uses e-hailing services.
On 15 February 2026, Webnation Africa uploaded a YouTube video explaining why he left the US and giving a tour of his Cape Town apartment.
Watch the YouTube video below:
Mzansi reacts to the tour
YouTube users shared their mixed reactions in the comments section of the video.
@matee101 commented:
“It's great that foreigners are finding a place to call home in South Africa. What's terrible for our own people is that they are being pushed out of these areas by sky-high rents.”
@mcormick41 wrote:
“I feel the same! America is not exciting me anymore.”
@bradley7118 noted:
I’ve been there once, and I fell in love with the views, the people, the scenery, and everything.”
@user-yj2em2wi2s said:
“Foreigners are really making life difficult for the locals. The price for them might be reasonable, but they are ridiculously expensive for the locals.”
@ThembiKhumalo-l9l commented:
“As long as you can sustain your life in South Africa, even create jobs for others, we welcome you with open hands.”
More article about Mzansi apartments
- An American man shared a video showcasing the luxurious interior and spacious design of his modern two-bedroom apartment located in Sandton.
- An American man from Austin, Texas, shared his journey of moving to South Africa with his wife in October 2024.
- A Cape Town woman shared her reaction to a R6.5 million Sea Point apartment, drawing attention for its unusual layout.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za