“Out Here Still Being Mad”: Woman Gets Outraged Over Cape Town R6.5M Apartment

A Cape Town woman shared her reaction to a R6.5 million Sea Point apartment, drawing attention for its unusual layout

The TikTok video showcased her humorous take on the apartment’s small kitchen and wall bed feature

The clip went viral, sparking mixed reactions and online discussion about Cape Town’s competitive real estate market

A Cape Town woman has sparked laughter and debate online after sharing her reaction to a Sea Point rental property listed at R6.5 million.

A Cape Town woman called out the city’s outrageous rental prices. Image: @tay_talk_tok

The 74m² apartment, which includes one parking space, drew attention due to its unusual layout. In a video shared by social media user @tay_talk_tok on 2 February 2026, the woman, who is based in Cape Town, expressed her shock at the apartment’s features.

"Guys, if I spend R6.5M on an apartment that has a bed in a wall, I’m gonna need you to put me on that bed, I’m gonna need you to close me into the wall, and I’m gonna need you to leave me there to think about what I have done because what do you mean?" she said.

She also poked fun at the property’s tiny kitchen, joking that it could only accommodate a "skinny fry."

"You try to cook a chunky fry in that kitchen, and it is you or the fry, okay? It is teeny tiny," she added, highlighting the limited space for cooking.

Despite her humorous critique, she noted that the apartment does include a separate bedroom and bathroom, with the wall bed being an additional feature.

"In defence of this apartment, it does have a different bedroom. The wall bed is just an added feature for chiarus," she explained.

The TikTok user @tay_talk_tok's video was captioned:

"Cape Town property out here still being mad, and I out here still being mad at it."

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. Some praised the quirky design, while others questioned the value of paying millions for a compact space with unconventional features.

This Sea Point property has reignited conversation about Cape Town’s competitive real estate market, where high prices, unique layouts, and limited space continue to captivate both potential buyers and social media audiences.

A woman from the Mother City criticised Cape Town’s outrageous rental prices. Image: @tay_talk_tok

SA chimes in on Sea Point R6.5m house

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the rental property in the moth-eaten city.

Nicole Van Wyk said:

"I wish Property24 had a comment section, because ain't no way 😭."

Cityboy CPT wrote:

"Because what do you mean the kitchen island is the dining room table 🥲."

Melanin Zimasa stated:

"I’m laughing because if I don’t, I’ll cry 😭."

Quakes expressed:

"This is absolute madness."

Micaela Jade commented:

"You are joking 🥲."

