A Johannesburg real estate agent showed a completely pink apartment where every room, from the kitchen to the bedroom, is designed in vibrant pink shades

The two-bedroom penthouse on the top floor features pink dining tables, pink cupboards, and pink everything except the fridge and window panes

The video went viral with over 280,000 views and 15,000 reactions as South Africans joked they'd get headaches, while others admitted they're "not actually pink girls" after seeing it

A Johannesburg real estate agent has divided South Africans after showing off a unique apartment that would be perfect if Barbie herself decided to buy property in South Africa. The video, shared by @nunobrizido on 30 September 2025, takes viewers through a penthouse that's been completely designed in one colour: pink.

In his caption, "If Barbie had to buy an apartment" the property agent isn't joking. From the moment you step inside, everything has been curated and designed around pink. The TV room? Pink. The dining room table? Pink. The kitchen cupboards? Also pink.

The agent walks viewers through the two-bedroom, one-bathroom penthouse, explaining how every detail was chosen to create a world the owner would be comfortable in. Even the bedroom features an open-plan pink cupboard setup with stunning views from every angle.

The only thing that escaped the pink treatment was the fridge and aluminium window panes. The real estate agent encouraged buyers to embrace bold choices, saying:

"Live the life that you want and not what others want."

He suggested that if pink isn't a person's thing, buyers could always repaint everything white, black, or even green to make it their own space.

SA reacts to Barbie apartment listing

The comments section was filled with mixed reactions to the bold design choice:

@Kemisha Valaitham stated:

"This place would give me such a headache."

@Charms26 joked:

"The last time I was surrounded by this much pink, I was waiting to be born."

@Boity thought of someone:

"I believe the only person who has such a place is Barbie in Sandton, the lady who drives the pink Gwagon and was on Come Dine with Me, and cooked pink chicken feet."

@Kuli Maluleke questioned:

"Why is the fridge not pink?"

@gillthe1 admitted:

"I LOVE pink, but this is too much."

@salzliving realised:

"I'm such a pink girl, and now I realise I'm actually not a pink girl, this is a lot for me."

@TheGreatLaz defended it:

"There are a lot of people who would love this. There are people who just like pink."

How colour affects your mood at home

According to an expert at Vita Nova Counselling Centre, colour choices in your home can actually affect how you feel. Pink is linked to femininity and empathy and creates a sense of calmness. But here's the catch: pink can become annoying over time, which might lead to agitation and anxiety.

Real estate agent @nunobrizido showed an extreme example of this. When an entire apartment is covered in bright pink, it could be overwhelming for most people. Experts suggest using bold colours like pink in moderation, maybe paint just one part of a room or use accessories to add pops of colour instead of going all out.

The agent's suggestion to repaint makes sense because living surrounded by too much of any intense colour might affect your mood in ways you didn't expect. Warm colours like pink should be balanced with cooler, calmer tones to create a space that's comfortable in the long term.

