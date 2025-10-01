A KwaZulu-Natal content creator toured Chatsworth mansions and was blown away by a house with a massive fish tank on display

The young man couldn't believe how residents had transformed their homes, saying Chatsworth is "souping the houses"

The video went viral with over 16,000 reactions, with locals explaining how their parents worked hard to extend and design matchbox-style houses into stunning homes

A TikToker went viral after sharing his reviews of mansions he found in Chatsworth, KZN. Images: @therealplugfinesser

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal content creator has left South Africans impressed after touring unique mansions in Chatsworth, with one particular house featuring a fish tank display that left him completely speechless. The video, shared by @therealplugfinesser on 29 September 2025, shows the young man's genuine shock at the creativity and style of homes in the Durban suburb.

In the viral clip, the content creator films a house that looks like it could be straight out of a magazine. As he approaches the property, he spots a massive fish tank built into the structure, making the home stand out from everything around it.

His reaction says it all:

"This is a mansion, this is the... Ohh my God. Ohh my God, holy..." as he struggles to find words. He points out that the owner basically has "three houses in one" with the fish tank on display, creating a unique look you won't find anywhere else.

As he moves through the neighbourhood, the content creator notices more impressive properties. He compares the houses to how people modify their cars in the area, saying residents are now "supping the houses" with the same creativity and attention to detail.

Walking past another standout property, he comments: "Look at these houses, it's like, done up. They super the cars and now they soup the houses so nice." His final verdict? "No, seriously, Chatsworth... Your houses are amazing."

A young man shared a clip showing how people in Chatsworth have turned their houses into works of art. Images: @therealplugfinesser

Source: TikTok

Chatsworth residents share history behind homes

The comments section was filled with locals sharing the history behind these impressive properties:

@Neilo compared:

"Go to Clifton in Cape Town, you'll see houses of 150 million. This is beautiful, but compared to Cape Town, you're in the Ghetto."

@Zhang Yiming pointed out more:

"I'm the one who left the comment to look at the fish tank house in 601 and 701 corner. Did you see Babs' house with the basketball court on the roof of the house on 701, not far from the fish tank house?"

@wildfire explained the history:

"During apartheid, we were given matchbox-style houses. Through hard work, our parents extended these homes."

@Ashika suggested:

"Make a trip to Umhlanga if you want to say OMG."

@THILOSHNI82 showed pride:

"Chatsworth is home for us... We love this place."

Chatsworth's rich history and community

According to Acutts Real Estate experts, Chatsworth was originally established in the 1960s and has grown into a vibrant suburb that blends tradition with modern living. The area is known for its strong sense of community, colourful temples, and warm atmosphere.

Content creator @therealplugfinesser captured what makes Chatsworth special: the creativity and hard work of residents who transformed basic apartheid-era matchbox houses into unique, eye-catching homes. Many families received these small, identical houses during apartheid, but through years of extensions and renovations, they've turned them into stunning properties that reflect their personality and style.

The fish tank house is just one example of how Chatsworth residents have put their own creative stamp on their homes, making the suburb a place where architecture tells stories of resilience and transformation.

