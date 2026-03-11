A woman sharing her apartment hunting experience highlights how difficult and exhausting it can be to secure rental accommodation in Cape Town

The story shines a light on the rising cost of living in the coastal city and the strict application processes many tenants now face

Housing affordability remains a growing concern as locals compete with international renters who often earn stronger currencies

A woman’s story reflected the struggle many South Africans quietly deal with, raising questions about whether finding a place to live in Cape Town has become far more complicated than it should be.

A TikTok video posted by @amesher25 on 9 March 2026 in Cape Town highlighted the challenges of finding rental accommodation in the city. She spoke about how exhausting the search for a place to stay can be, explaining that some property agents go as far as requesting documents such as a CV and even a motivational letter. She questioned why renting an apartment sometimes feels like applying for a job.

Cape Town has become one of the most sought-after destinations in South Africa, attracting tourists, digital nomads and foreign workers from Europe and other parts of the world. As a result, demand for housing has grown rapidly in recent years. Many locals have expressed concern that the influx of foreign tenants earning stronger currencies such as euros and dollars has pushed rental prices higher, making it harder for residents earning in rand.

Housing pressure grows in popular city

The issue has become a frequent topic of discussion among South Africans who are trying to secure accommodation in major cities. With rental prices climbing and application requirements becoming stricter, many tenants feel that the process has become overwhelming.

Netizens who watched user @amesher25's video related strongly to the frustration. Many said they had experienced similar challenges while searching for apartments, especially in Cape Town’s more popular neighbourhoods. Others shared their own stories of complicated rental applications, agreeing that the process can feel unnecessarily demanding for people simply trying to find a place to live.

Dr Maronza wrote:

“Some people agree to a one-year lease, pay the first three months and then stop paying. Wait until you rent out your property. It’s a high-risk business.”

Ocean wrote:

“Girl, and then the rent is even in euros now. 😭 Don’t even get me started with the three months’ deposit plus that month’s rent. Do you need at least 50k just to move in? 😒😂”

Claire wrote:

“The once-off application fee of R1.2k. 😭😭 And admin fee, and then they don’t even get back to you after the application. I’m tired. 😭”

Duong_Viet_Khanh wrote:

“If I’m renting out my house, I want to know who is renting it and that they are capable of paying on time every month. 👍”

Kayla wrote:

“My biggest concern is the non-refundable application fee, and those apartments stay on property apps for months, even years. They are doing business without renting their places at all. 😭😭”

Mariana and Mateusz wrote:

“Bank statements, payslips, credit report, credit references, and also references.”

tselane001 wrote:

“Also, they want a reference from your previous landlord. 😭😭😭”

Lavender Ciara Jacob wrote:

“The non-refundable application fee… At that time, 20 people applied. 400 × 20.”

Christine wrote:

“People don’t realise how tough it is for landlords. If a tenant stops paying rent, the eviction process in South Africa can take months and cost a lot of money.”

Yamasza wrote:

“They interviewed my friend’s manager, mother, friends and colleagues before rejecting her apartment application.”

A young South African woman sparked outrage on TikTok over Cape Town's high rent prices, citing R10,000/month for a 2-bedroom flat.

A Cape Town resident shared her personal struggles with securing affordable housing, revealing the emotional and urgent challenges she faced.

Real estate agent Damian Clarke revealed the earning requirements for a R3 million home in Cape Town, sparking reactions.

