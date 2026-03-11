A cybersecurity payslip circulating online gives people a rare look at what a Junior SOC Analyst in South Africa actually takes home after four years of study

The post sparks curiosity among young South Africans who are exploring careers in IT and want a realistic idea of what entry-level salaries look like

Salary transparency in the tech industry continues to gain attention as more people realise how helpful real payslip examples can be when choosing a career path

Seeing a real payslip from someone working in cybersecurity is sparking interest among aspiring IT professionals, with many wondering whether this path can offer the stability and growth they have been seeking.

A TikTok video posted by @school_of_it on 7 March 2026 in Helderberg, Cape Winelands, went viral after the IT content creator shared an anonymous payslip for a Junior SOC Analyst in South Africa. The creator is known for posting career advice and anonymous salary insights from the tech industry. In this case, the payslip revealed a basic salary of R28,000, with deductions bringing the take-home pay down to about R22,500. The video aimed to show what someone could realistically earn after studying for four years to enter the cybersecurity field.

Cybersecurity has quietly become one of the most important roles in the tech space. SOC analysts work inside security operations centres. Their job is to monitor networks, detect suspicious activity and respond to potential cyber threats. With cybercrime increasing across South Africa, companies are investing more money in digital security. That growing demand has also made careers in cybersecurity more appealing to students who are considering studying IT.

According to Indeed, SOC Analyst salaries in South Africa vary by experience, ranging from roughly R377,000 annually for entry-level (1-3 years) to over R615,000 for senior roles (8+ years). Average monthly salaries generally fall between R27,000 and R39,000, with top-paying cities including Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Why salary transparency matters in tech

The video resonated with many young South Africans who are trying to decide what career path to follow. Seeing an actual payslip gives a clearer picture than general career advice. It also helps people understand what entry-level roles in specialised fields really look like. For students who are curious about IT, the post by user @school_of_it gave them a practical glimpse into what a starting salary might be.

Many viewers said they appreciated the transparency around salaries in the tech industry. Others said it motivated them to consider a career in cybersecurity. Some people also pointed out how helpful it is when professionals openly share information like this so students can make better decisions about their studies.

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Playlist Merchant wrote:

“After my internship, this is how my salary will look. 🤞🕯”

DJY_ISRAEL asked:

“Can you do a video on fleet controller ‘heavy vehicle fleet’ please?”

Maseeha Mohamed Ibrahim wrote:

“Please compare salaries for the same role in Joburg vs Cape Town. It would be great if it’s at the same company for the same role too; if that’s possible.”

Maki asked:

“Data engineer certification roadmap? Because I want to know if I have to or if it’s preferable to take the AWS Solutions Architect.”

Bob0100101 wrote:

“Me looking at this earning 40k and taking home 26k. 😭 These deductions are going to kill us.”

