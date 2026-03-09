South Africa is facing one of the most severe unemployment crises in the world. Official figures have hovered above 30% for years, and for young people the situation is even more severe. Behind those statistics are millions of individuals, graduates sending out CV after CV without response, parents unable to provide steady income, and entire communities where long-term joblessness has become the norm rather than the exception.

The Promise and Pitfalls of Job Creation Through South Africa’s Presidential Employment Stimulus

Source: Original

In response to this crisis, government introduced the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) in 2020 as part of the broader Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP). It was presented as a bold intervention, a way to provide work opportunities quickly while laying the groundwork for longer-term inclusion.

Years into the programme’s implementation, it has fallen short of its transformative promise, partly because the initiatives have failed to produce broad, sustainable job growth and partly because the national leadership’s attention has appeared divided between domestic struggles and international engagements.

What the Presidential Employment Stimulus Was Meant to Achieve

Launched in October 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Presidential Employment Stimulus emerged during the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses were closing, livelihoods were collapsing, and the country faced the risk of even deeper social instability.

The idea behind the PES was not only to create jobs in traditional sectors, but also to support what government termed “social employment” — work that meets community needs while providing income and experience. This included roles in early childhood development, school support, environmental rehabilitation, community health outreach and other public-interest initiatives.

The programme also aimed to connect participants to skills development and small business support, with the hope that short-term placements could translate into longer-term employability.

By late 2022, government reported that more than one million work opportunities had been created through various phases of the PES. Youth and women made up a significant share of participants, an important detail in a country where these groups are disproportionately affected by unemployment.

For many individuals, the PES was not an abstract policy. It meant a stipend to support a household, practical work experience, and in some cases, a renewed sense of dignity.

The Limits of the Job Creation Promise

While the numbers are substantial on paper, critics argue that the deeper question is sustainability.

1. Temporary and Low-Wage Opportunities

A central concern is that many PES opportunities are temporary, part-time or structured around short-term public employment rather than forming permanent jobs.

For beneficiaries, this income can be life-changing in the short run. But from a macroeconomic perspective, temporary placements do not fundamentally reduce unemployment levels. Once contracts end, many participants return to the same constrained labour market they entered before.

Economists caution that stop-gap employment programmes, while valuable as social support, cannot substitute for sustained job creation in the private sector.

2. Small Scale Relative to Need

South Africa’s unemployment crisis is vast. With millions of people actively seeking work, the scale of state-funded opportunities struggles to match the magnitude of the challenge.

The scale of the PES has been criticised as insufficient in a country where unemployment has consistently exceeded 30% and millions, especially youth, remain outside both employment and education. Some estimates suggest that state-funded opportunities pale in comparison to the number of sustainable jobs needed to make a material dent in unemployment.

3. Limited Structural Reform

Perhaps the most significant critique is that programmes like the PES operate downstream of deeper economic weaknesses.

South Africa’s economy faces structural constraints: unreliable electricity supply, inefficient logistics systems, policy uncertainty in some sectors, and low levels of fixed investment. Without addressing these underlying barriers, employment initiatives risk functioning as temporary relief rather than catalysts for transformation.

Many analysts highlight a deeper problem, which is that lasting job growth depends on revitalising sectors such as energy, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, digital services and tourism. This requires policy changes, infrastructure reform and investor confidence — reforms that extend far beyond short-term stimulus programmes.

Why Has Job Creation Remained So Elusive?

The limitations of the PES reflect broader economic realities and challenges in the South African economy.

Energy and Infrastructure Constraints:

Persistent power cuts have constrained production and discouraged expansion. Businesses cannot grow if energy supply is unreliable. Similarly, weaknesses in rail, ports and municipal infrastructure add costs and uncertainty.

Weak Private Sector Growth:

In most economies, the majority of jobs are created by private firms, not the state. Without strong private investment and expansion, labour demand remains weak. Public employment can supplement but not replace the private sector.

Skills Mismatches:

Youth unemployment is compounded by a gap between the skills many young people possess and the competencies employers require. While work experience placements under the PES attempt to bridge this divide, the mismatch remains a persistent structural challenge.

These issues illustrate why unemployment in South Africa is not simply cyclical, it is deeply structural.

Critics on Leadership: Focus on Foreign Affairs vs. Domestic Crises

Beyond policy design, another debate has emerged around political priorities.

President Ramaphosa’s administration has placed significant emphasis on South Africa’s global role. The country has strengthened its presence in BRICS and taken on a visible role in the G20, including preparations for its 2025 presidency. Government frames these engagements as strategic, positioning South Africa to influence global discussions on development finance, inequality and climate transition.

In theory, such diplomacy can support long-term economic growth by attracting investment and expanding trade partnerships.

However, at home, many citizens question whether the balance feels right. Daily life for millions is shaped less by international summits and more by load shedding schedules, service delivery failures and shrinking job prospects.

The decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Gaza conflict intensified this perception. Supporters saw it as a principled stance rooted in South Africa’s own liberation history and commitment to human rights. Yet critics argued that the move projected moral leadership abroad while domestic crises remained unresolved. To them, the ICJ case symbolised a government attentive to its global image and diplomatic influence, even as urgent issues like unemployment, crime, municipal collapse, demanded focused energy at home.

This tension is not necessarily about whether foreign policy matters. Rather, it is about visibility and urgency. For someone unable to find work, or running a small business under constant power cuts, international litigation and diplomatic milestones can feel distant from immediate needs.

Some analysts suggest that diplomatic activism risks overshadowing the painstaking, less glamorous work of reforming state institutions, stabilising infrastructure and rebuilding local governance. Those tasks lack international headlines but are central to economic recovery.

Balancing Domestic Responsibility and Global Ambition

It would be simplistic to argue that international engagement and domestic reform are mutually exclusive. In many cases, they are interconnected. Trade partnerships, climate finance agreements and investment pledges can support growth and job creation.

Yet perception matters in politics. When unemployment remains persistently high and basic services falter, citizens naturally judge leadership by improvements in their daily lives rather than diplomatic recognition abroad.

The perception gap — whether fully justified or not — continues to shape public debate.

Towards a More Effective Employment Strategy For South Africa to reverse its unemployment crisis, a multi-pronged approach is needed:

Stimulating private sector growth: Creating a stable, predictable environment that encourages investment and expansion.

Regulatory and labour reform: Balancing worker protections with incentives for formal hiring.

Skills alignment: Ensuring education and training systems respond to labour market demand.

Infrastructure recovery: Particularly in energy, transport and municipal management — unlocking the economy’s productive potential.

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has provided real support to many South Africans during a difficult period. It has offered income, experience and, for some, a steppingstone into further opportunities. But on its own, it cannot resolve a crisis rooted in structural economic weaknesses. Without sustained reform and growth, the PES will remain a necessary but limited intervention.

Expert bio: Jonathan Bara is a marketing director and journalist known for his work in digital marketing and SEO. He serves as the Marketing Director at Close Your Gap Company, where he focuses on strategies such as search engine optimization, link building, and online brand growth to help businesses improve their visibility and rankings. In addition to his marketing role, Bara contributes as a journalist and writer, sharing insights on business, entrepreneurship, and digital marketing trends through media and editorial platforms.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Briefly News.

Source: Briefly News