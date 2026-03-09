A fearless little girl left social media users stunned after she was filmed unbothered while an animal feared by many got closer to her

The clip, which shows the child remaining calm as the snake slithered between her legs, was shared on Facebook, sparking an online debate

Social media users flooded the comments section expressing shock at the sight, with some viewers commenting on their phobias of the reptiles

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young girl from a family of snake lovers showed how comfortable she was around them, stunning viewers. Image: Samukelo Shabane

Source: Facebook

A brave KwaZulu-Natal girl and her family became a hot topic online after they were seen around a snake, leaving viewers believing that it was a family pet.

The captivating clip was shared on Facebook on 2 March 2026 by user Samukelo Shabane, where it gained traction and left viewers feeling a mix of terror and genuine awe.

The little girl was sitting comfortably in front of a door, engaged in a casual conversation with her family members, her little and older brother included. Without warning, a small snake that was lingering behind her got closer and slithered between her legs. Instead of panicking, she simply glanced at it and continued chatting with her brother, Facebook user Samukelo Shabane.

The fearless snake encounter

The interaction took a humorous turn when the young girl asked her brother if the snake would die if it were to eat snacks. He responded, asking if she would die if she were to eat a rat, and after responding, realising that she wouldn’t die, she pretended she was about to give it a snack. The creator quickly cautioned against that.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA discusses the little girl's comfort level around snakes

The post gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were stunned to see the girl allowing the snake to slither onto her. Many viewers said they had a phobia of snakes, with some noting that they would have fainted just at the sight of the small reptile. Others, however, noted that the snake was a baby python and that it was harmless and kept as a pet by the family. One viewer stressed the importance of education, saying people would not have to worry about some animals if they take time to learn about them, but warned that chips were dangerous for the snake.

User @Básh Hâmdő said:

"It's a baby python. It is not dangerous, it is tame."

User @Neliswa Yoliswa Mashinini asked:

"Why does the snake not bite her?"

User @Grace Mulandi added:

"They all carry snakes 😢😮. I would be dead before it bites me."

User @Jay Jay commented:

"If I know it isn't deadly, then there's no problem. Education is vital, literally! The chips/crisps are deadly, though 🙂."

User @Joseph Hammond said:

"At first I thought it was a viper, but on close look, it’s just a non-venomous pet snake."

User @Dilshaan Thato Tseladikae commented:

"I saw another video where the snake was staring at her like a puppy. From then, it went between her legs, maybe it's their pet."

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

A local learner hiking in the remote Cederberg was airlifted to safety on Friday, November 28, 2025, after being bitten by a highly venomous snake.

A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to immediately panic and call for help.

A massive black mamba was safely removed from a home in KwaZulu-Natal after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News