Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on a Facebook post that claimed he had been hospitalised from food poisoning

The Facebook post, by an account called Boy Mamabolo Fans, featured a photo of Mbalula in a hospital bed on top of a hospital bed

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the fake post and the Secretary General's acknowledgement of it

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Fikile Mbalula rejected a claim that he had been hospitalised, describing it as fake news. Image: Boy Mamabolo Fans (Facebook)/ @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Fikile Mbalula has shut down reports that he has been hospitalised after suspected food poisoning.

The Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC) took to social media to shut down reports after a post appeared on Facebook, claiming that he was in hospital.

The post surfaced online on Sunday night, 26 April 2026, with Mbalula taking to X (formerly Twitter) not long after to dispel the claims as fake news.

What did the post claim?

The Facebook post claimed that Mbalula was hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at the Mayor of Polokwane’s father’s funeral.

“ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula is hospitalised after consuming suspected food poisoning at The Mayor of Polokwane father’s funeral. It looks like the snake wanted to chow him too. We wish him a speedy recovery,” it read.

The photo also showed Mbalula lying in a hospital bed on top of another hospital bed. It was posted by an account called Boy Mamabolo Fans, whose profile reads, ‘Not the real Boy Mamabolo but supporters of Boy Mamabolo giving updates’.

It came after the SG attended the funeral service of Makgalemele Donald Molepo, the father of Polokwane mayor, Makoro John Mpe. While he was at the funeral, he did not get sick at the event.

South Africans share mixed reactions to Mbalula’s post

While the original post sparked a lot of humour, with many suggesting that it was made by AI, Mbalula’s denial sparked mixed reactions.

@Judaeda3 stated:

“The SG is alive and kicking.”

@Proffessorq0n claimed:

“Oh, the way you behave nowadays, I thought it was true.”

@Mnomiya031 vented:

“Even if you are, no one will care. You, comrades, don't deserve any sympathy. We are busy trying to fight out the millions of foreigners that you have allowed in our country because you failed to build a proper wall.”

@terzzm asked:

“Hebanna, why do you even entertain such?”

officialMoss said:

“Thank God, SG, that you are okay. We must do something about this fake news. Lol, on a lighter note, do they want you dead?”

@dakalo1066 suggested:

“You must sue him.”

@kolopoki1 asked:

“Are you tweeting from the hospital?”

Mbalula pursues legal action against Brown Mogotsi

Briefly News also reported that Mbalula hit back at the accusations levelled against him by Brown Mogotsi.

The North West businessman claimed that the Secretary-General of the African National Congress had skeletons in his closet.

Mbalula indicated that he would be pursuing legal action against Mogotsi, saying he would need to prove it before a court of law.

Source: Briefly News