A Pretoria woman shared her heartbreak after her Toyota Starlet was stolen despite taking multiple precautions to protect it

She explained that the car symbolised a major personal achievement following a traumatic experience earlier in her life

Her sad story resonated with many South Africans, highlighting ongoing concerns around vehicle theft and safety

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Sometimes, loss isn’t just about what’s taken; it’s about everything attached to it. The effort, the memories, the meaning behind something that once felt like a milestone. When that’s suddenly gone, the impact cuts deeper than most people realise.

The picture on the right showed Nolo posing next to her car before it got stolen. Image: @nolo.goddess

Source: TikTok

A woman from Pretoria has opened up about the emotional impact of losing her car, sharing a story that resonated deeply with many online. Posting on 26 April 2026, @nolo.goddess revealed that her Toyota Starlet, her first car, had been stolen, despite her taking what she believed were careful and thoughtful precautions to keep it safe.

She explained that she avoided drawing attention to the vehicle, choosing not to personalise it or post about it publicly. For her, it wasn’t just about ownership; it was about protection, especially after a traumatic experience where she had previously been robbed in a taxi. Getting the car had been a turning point in her life. It symbolised independence, safety, and personal growth. She described it as an answered prayer, something she worked hard to achieve at a young age. But despite her efforts, the car was still taken.

Pain of loss goes beyond vehicle

What made the loss even more painful, she said, was the feeling that she had done everything right, yet it still wasn’t enough. The incident brought back feelings of anxiety and trauma, making it harder to process the situation as just another theft.

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User @nolo.goddess's story quickly gained traction, with many South Africans expressing sympathy and sharing similar experiences. Others pointed out how common vehicle theft remains, even for those who take precautions. The incident has once again highlighted the broader issue of crime and the emotional toll it takes on victims, especially when what is lost carries far more value than its price tag.

The visual on the left showed Nolo sleeping in her car. Image: @nolo.goddess

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Frankkhoza739 said:

“Sorry about your car. 💔 When you upgrade to a bigger car, please consider installing an anti-hijack immobiliser to avoid this happening again. ❤️”

Zee said:

“Imagine working hard for something, and it just gets taken away like that. My heart bleeds for you, sending you hugs. 🫂🫂”

Asanda P said:

“Hello, stranger, I know you have more questions than answers. I remember when I got into a car accident with my first car, I prayed and said I’m just a steward for this car. I saw God restore me. I pray for your healing and that you’re blessed with an even better car. 🙏”

Queen Shay said:

“Askies rato laka. I can only imagine how you feel. It might not sound convincing now, but you’ll be blessed tenfold. Love and light. 🫂”

Lenono said:

“I hope the insurance comes through for you. 🙏 I lost my first car in 2017, and my claim was settled within a month.”

Tharoe said:

“Your story is painful, but you are stronger than you think. Buying a car at 23 shows maturity. I pray God gives you strength and healing. ❤️”

Ntsiki.n said:

“Tell God how it hurts until you heal and ask Him to restore. Believe you’ll get a bigger one. ❤️”

Gaza Goddess said:

“We live in South Africa, where car theft is a real threat. Even with safety measures, it still happens. I’m really sorry, things will get better. 💚”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to stolen cars

A woman shared how her family’s Toyota Hilux was stolen in under a minute while parked at a gym, highlighting how quickly vehicle theft can happen.

A Johannesburg woman posted a TikTok video of her experience after purchasing a brand new car and being over the moon.

South African popular music producer Cubique DJ recently gave an update regarding his car after it was stolen at the Scorpion Kings Live concert.

Source: Briefly News