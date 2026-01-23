A Johannesburg woman posted a TikTok video of her experience after purchasing a brand new car and being over the moon

The lady's joy was short-lived, and she shared the harrowing experience she went through after purchasing a new whip

The TikTok video drew attention to the rampant crime many South Africans are familiar with

A video on TikTok posted on 23 January 2026 showed a woman's heartbreak after getting a new car. The lady's video shed light on how vehicular theft is pulled off.

The woman found closure after her car went missing, and it was a demotivating sight. She displayed the fate her car met after authorities found it

A post on TikTok showed a woman, @nketliratshabedi, who was celebrating the purchase of a new car until thieves came on 19 December 2025. She revealed that her car was missing only a month after she bought it. SAPS tracked her car down to a field in Benoni, where the vehicle was stripped of everything, leaving the car's frame. Watch the video of the woman's car trouble:

South African stunned by car theft

Online users felt sorry for the woman who lost her car to thieves. People were stunned by the scraps that the thieves left of her car. Read people's comments:

Thabiso Walker shared his experience with theft:

"19 December was just something else. Also woke up to the same car missing. I knew who took it as she had spiked my drink. Went from Pilar to post and found her the following day with some help we found the car still intact but lost a lot finding it."

blessetmtsweni said:

"Its not even about Polo, im driving an Hyundai i20 and got hijacked last year September but I managed to get the car within 24 hours because I gave 2 tracking companies."

Gino Malgas wrote:

"For how long was the car missing... because I know they can turn it like that in a couple of hours."

S I P H O K A Z I ‘S P O V🫧 commented:

"Guys, make sure that if you have a car, have a tracker installed, send your tracking certificate to your insurer asap to avoid any problems when you claim."

usern254 added:

"A thief is an agent of setback. Pray against them and cover yourself with the blood of Christ Jesus."

Mokgwaetsi Khiba could relate:

"I feel your pain. Got hijacked at about 00:02 1st of this month. Luckily, it was recovered by the tracker a few hours later."

ZoeyK. added:

"Exactly what happened to me. bought it on the 13th of January, stolen on 7 Feb and found like that...but I dealt with them witchcraftically😂."

