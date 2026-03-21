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“We’re Calling the Police”: Mzansi Reacts After Hairstylist ‘Botched’ Client’s Hair
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“We’re Calling the Police”: Mzansi Reacts After Hairstylist ‘Botched’ Client’s Hair

by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • A King William’s Town salon owner posted a video showing a client with a badly botched Lagos hairline, and millions of South Africans watched it, thinking every second of it was real
  • The Lagos hairline trend has taken over South African salons in a big way, but the demand has also exposed just how many stylists are still struggling to master the technique properly
  • Osabor later revealed the entire video was a planned stunt, with her employee delivering a performance so convincing that even the most suspicious viewers had absolutely no idea

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A King William’s Town salon had the whole internet losing its mind. Tracy Osabor, CEO of Tracy Hair Studio, posted a video on Facebook on 19 March 2026. In it, a client walked out of her chair looking completely wrecked.

Tracy
Tracy Hair Studio CEO botched her client's hair, so Mzansi thought. Images: Tracy Eguolor Osabor
Source: Facebook

The hairstyle was so bad that people could not scroll past it. The client had asked for a Lagos hairline, one of the hottest styles in South Africa right now. What came out of that chair looked nothing like what she asked for. Osabor runs her salon out of King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape. The video hit Facebook, and people came for her immediately.

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The style that started it all

The Lagos hairline originated with Nigerian stylists and has taken over salons from Durban to Johannesburg. The look is built around a naturally low hairline that frames the face cleanly. It uses lace frontals with minimal plucking and no overdone baby hairs. The finish is supposed to resemble hair that has grown naturally that way.

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The internet had already made up its mind

By the time people finished watching, the comments were already on fire. Some were furious on the client’s behalf. Others could not stop laughing. The clip crossed 2.5 million views on Facebook before most people even blinked. Tracy Hair Studio was trending for all the wrong reasons, or so people thought.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the 'ordeal'

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Blonner Mabena commented:

“Imagine if you are going somewhere, and that happens. 😲👀“

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Nicole Canham said:

“🤣The hair dresser is saying ‘no chommie, this is the one.’ At least the girl had the courage to speak up before leaving that salon. 😂”

Lwandisa Marasi wrote:

“I'm in stitches. Tracy, please don't be like this. 🤣 “

Port Out Starboard Home noted:

“If you’re going through a lot, find Tracy to finish you. 😂“

Thabo Thabo Eric Tau said:

“Where is the salon? I want to take my ex there. Please give me details of the salon.”

Karabo Precious wrote:

“Sis Tracy, we are calling the police on you, sis. 😭🫵“
Tracy Eguolor Osabor
Tracy Eguolor Osabor, the CEO of Tracy Hair Studio. Image: Tracy Eguolor Osabor
Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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