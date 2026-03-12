An American tourist crashed out over Cape Town's brutal 40-degree March heat while standing outside in a hoodie and complaining to his thousands of TikTok followers

The man moved to Cape Town just two months ago and had no idea the city’s Mediterranean climate keeps summer going well into March

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management urged residents to stay indoors, drink water and keep a close eye on children, the elderly and their pets

An American living in Cape Town got a crash course in the Mother City’s unforgiving summer, and decided to document the whole thing in a hoodie.

TikToker Riley Beckman, relocated to Cape Town from the US two months ago. He found himself caught dead centre in one of the worst heatwaves to hit the Western Cape. On 11 March 2026, Beckman posted a clip to his TikTok account, @rileybeckman. He shared his sweaty and confused take on what it means when Cape Town decides March is still summer. He filmed the whole thing while wearing a hoodie because he did not want tan lines.

Not what he signed up for

The South African Weather Service issued a heatwave advisory for the Western Cape. It was valid from 9 March to 13 March 2026. Daytime temperatures were forecast to reach highs in the 30s and even low 40s Celsius in some areas.

A strong, slow-moving high-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere was behind the conditions. It caused air to sink and warm as it descended to the surface.

In the Cape Winelands, Paarl was forecast to reach a high of 44 degrees, Stellenbosch 43, and Robertson 40 degrees Celsius. On the West Coast, Clanwilliam and Vredendal were also expected to hit 44 degrees.

Watch the TikTok clip from Riley Beckman below:

Mzansi reacts to the video

Briefly News compiled comments from South Africa, who were clearly amused over the video.

@trheoblox commented:

“Why are you wearing a hoodie like it’s cold? 🤣”

@ZoeZarah said:

“Your armpits are going to make noise with in that hoodie. 😭”

@Nabz wrote:

“How do you wear a hoodie in front of our Cape Town sun?”

@Ounatjie said:

“I am getting heat stroke just seeing you in that hoodie.”

@And_She_Did wrote:

“Good sir, are you normal for wearing that hoodie in this weather?”

@Pizzy P noted:

“It's autumn, basically, the weather is free to do what it wants, just last week it was peak winter.”

