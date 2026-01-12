A visiting American shared a video on TikTok reacting to a local drink he was served at a South African restaurant

The clip prompted explanations about differences between South African and international cream soda styles

Social media users engaged in the comments, sharing humour, personal experiences and cultural comparisons

A visiting American has sparked online conversation after sharing his surprise at South Africa’s version of cream soda, calling it one of the biggest culture shocks of his trip.

An American man was left surprised by South Africa’s cream soda. Image: @bcon102

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, the man who goes by the social media handle @bcon102 showed a bright green drink he was served after ordering a cream soda at a local restaurant in South Africa. In the caption accompanying the clip, he wrote:

"My biggest culture shock of visiting South Africa was ordering a Cream Soda and getting this green concoction."

He went on to add:

"This is the wildest thing I have ever seen."

The clip quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom found humour in the tourist’s reaction.

For many South Africans, green cream soda is a familiar and beloved soft drink, commonly associated with childhood memories, family gatherings and local fast-food meals. However, for visitors from countries like the United States, where cream soda is typically clear or light brown and vanilla-flavoured, the vibrant green colour can come as a surprise.

Mzansi social media users were quick to explain the difference in the comments section, with some jokingly welcoming the American to South Africa’s unique food and drink culture. Others used the moment to highlight how everyday items can vary widely from country to country, often leading to unexpected cultural misunderstandings.

Food and beverage culture shocks are a common theme among travellers, and South Africa’s green cream soda has previously gone viral for the same reason. The drink, which has a sweeter, bubblegum-like flavour, remains a staple in local restaurants and shops across the country.

While the American tourist @bcon102 appeared genuinely shocked, his light-hearted reaction resonated with viewers and sparked a broader discussion about cultural differences and the small surprises that come with travelling abroad since the video was published 10 January 2026.

For many, the footage served as a reminder that sometimes it’s the simplest things like a soft drink order that leave the biggest impression when exploring a new country.

An American man reacted with shock to South Africa’s cream soda. Image: @bcon102

Source: TikTok

Netizens share their thoughts on SA cream soda

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Lilly said:

"Wait... creme soda isn't green in other countries?😭"

PRÆZ added:

"Is it supposed to be dark white?"

H Wolf shared:

"As a South African, the culture shock was mutual when I ordered a Cream Soda while visiting the States and finding actual cream in my soda. I was traumatised!"

Kylo commented:

"I can promise u that’s the tastiest creame soda you will ever drink."

Watch the video below:

