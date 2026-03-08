In a TikTok video, a tourist showed her experience in an expensive store in South Africa

The lady, originally from the UK, gave people her comparison of the Johannesburg viral hotspot to Erewhon

The clip of the woman comparing an expensive convenience store to an American one fascinated people

A woman visiting South Africa was excited to hear about her experience at a lavish grocery store. The trendy spot was once described is where God's people shop.

UK woman visits Pantry in Johannesburg and said it was South Africa's Erewhon.

Source: TikTok

The tourist went to the convenience store, and she compared it to the American equivalent in a video shared on 3 March 2026. The lady shared her review of Pantry as someone who has been to Erewhon.

In a video on Tiktok, a woman @condimentclaire was headed to the Pantry in Johannesburg. The store at a petrol station is well-known as a luxury convenience store. They sell fresh food such as burgers and pizza. The supermarket section also has no items that the Americans explored. She showed various items at the Pantry, including water bottles that were at higher prices than normal. She compared it to the famous Erewhon, known as the most expensive supermarket in the world. The name comes from the word nowhere spelled backwards. Watch the woman comparing Pantry and the American supermarket below:

South Africa eager who woman's Pantry review

Many people were eager to know what the tourist thought of the pantry. Online users raved about Pantry and suggested its different locations in Johannesburg. Read people's comments after seeing her reaction:

Erewhon is a popular American luxury grocery store.

Source: Getty Images

GifAppeltjie remarked:

"Gauteng have many surprises, Irene farms can bring another smile, Cowboy town also and Pretoria farm market, but you need to be there at 5 am."

Kelley related to the woman excited about the grocery store:

"I love going to grocery stores when I’m traveling it’s the first thing I do after I drop off my luggage 🤣🥰"

Dominique shared her favourite Pantry spot:

"Literally love the one in Pretoria!!🥹❤️you need to go try SLAPS THE BEST BURGERS!"

Lee gushed:

"The gentrification of Joburg has started🤲"

𝖲𝖳𝖠𝖱_𝖫𝖮𝖱𝖣_22 said:

"Can y'all relax... Joburg is not cape town... we don't play around here🤣"

Jade Acquah exclaimed:

"Omg Claire in Joburg! While you’re here, you 100% should try the omakase at Akido in Sandton. Firstly it is unreal. Secondly, Chef Earl Akido is the most lovely person he is so engaging the whole time , the best Joburg foodie experience! ✨🍣"

RAB exclaimed:

"😭Please don’t tell your friends about jhb you guys can continue to go to Cape Town."

Nokuthula Radebe exclaimed:

"Johannesburg you're in danger girl!"

