A social media user went viral after comparing two popular breakfast cereals from different countries

The taste test highlighted differences in texture, firmness, and flavour between the cereals

Viewers online quickly shared their reactions, sparking conversations about the variations in familiar foods

A woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her first-hand comparison between South African Weet Bix and Canadian Weetabix, giving viewers an entertaining look at the differences between the two breakfast cereals.

A woman compared South African Weet Bix and Canadian Weetabix in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted online by the TikTok user @_gloyoyo on 13 January 2026, she expressed her excitement at receiving a box of Weet-Bix.

"I think I might be the luckiest girl in the world because I was given this box of Weet Bix, not Weetabix," she said.

@_gloyoyo added that, based on her study of the packaging, she believed it was the South African version, which was perfect timing as she was almost out of her own Weet Bix.

She then conducted a side-by-side taste test. Opening the South African box, she said the following in the video:

"These are big and rectangular, that combination of square and rectangle, I love this bag. Points for the bag."

The content creator @_gloyoyo compared it to the Canadian Weetabix, calling the latter "much crumblier," pointing out how it broke apart easily when handled. "These are quite intact, firmer," she said of the South African version, showing that it only crumbled slightly, whereas the Canadian Weetabix "just falls apart" and was "very compact" but prone to disintegration.

She then poured milk over each cereal to continue the taste test, noting another difference:

"The Canadian Weetabix is sweeter than the South African one," the social media user @_gloyoyo observed.

Her reactions highlighted both the textural and flavour contrasts between the cereals, offering fans a playful yet informative comparison.

The video quickly gained attention online, with viewers praising her detailed observations and humour while comparing the two products. Many found the differences fascinating, sparking conversations about how familiar foods can vary across countries.

Her viral post proves that even breakfast cereals can become a source of international curiosity and entertainment.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Weet Bix and Canadian Weetabix comparison

People in South Africa flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the woman’s comparison of Weet Bix and Canadian Weetabix, saying:

Maydene Denee said:

"Weetabix looks like Nutrific."

SedDeadRedemption shared:

"I love weet-bix but I hate Nutrific/Weetabix. Like they’re so far apart it’s crazy. It’s like Coke and Pepsi, but if Pepsi sucked a lot more."

Mims added:

"Shock of my life seeing Weetbix being eaten like a biscuit 😭."

S28 replied:

"Now it's going to be expensive."

Liewe Lulu commented:

"Nutrific's (Weatabix) are my favourite, but in South Africa we add much more milk and a lot of sugar😁🥰."

A young woman shared food critiques online in a TikTok video. Image: @_gloyoyo

Source: TikTok

