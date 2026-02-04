A South African woman shared her first experience trying KFC in Nigeria, comparing it to what she’s familiar with back home

A South African woman has shared her first experience trying KFC in Nigeria, giving viewers a detailed look at the similarities and differences compared to her home country.

A South African woman shared her review after trying KFC in Nigeria for the first time. Image: @emihle_raziya1

In a viral video shared on 30 January 2026, the woman herself, who goes by the TikTok handle @emihle_raziya1, reviewed a box meal she purchased during her visit.

"I bought three meals for R500, so each meal is about R166," she explained, noting the cost was higher than in South Africa, where a similar meal would be around R100.

Her box meal included a Pepsi, tomato sauce, fries, a Crunch Burger, and chicken meat.

The TikTok user @emihle_raziya1 shared her thoughts on each component, starting with the fries.

"The fries are a bit stale cause I bought these last night, so I wouldn't be too harsh," she said, giving them a score of seven out of ten and suggesting they could use more salt.

Next, she tried the Crunch Burger and the chicken. "The burger doesn’t taste very different from back home @emihle_raziya1 said, adding that the chicken, which she believes were zinger wings, were less spicy than those in South Africa.

"I’ll give it a nine. They don’t taste exactly the same, and they don’t look exactly like the ones back home."

The content creator @emihle_raziya1 also commented on the chicken meat itself.

"I don’t know why it looks like this; it doesn’t look like KFC meat, even the skin. It doesn’t taste bad, though. I’ll give it a nine, it’s not that bad," she said.

Overall, @emihle_raziya1 concluded that while Nigerian KFC has some differences in taste and presentation, it was enjoyable.

"The KFC here doesn’t taste as different as South African KFC. I really like this meal, this is something I could finish and enjoy."

The video has sparked discussion among viewers about the differences in fast food experiences across countries, with many sharing their own international KFC stories and reviews.

A South African woman tries KFC in Nigeria for the first time. Image: emihle_raziya1

Social media users react to the KFC TikTok video tasting

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the South African woman trying out KFC in Nigeria.

MissWilliams said:

"But you can't compare with the food you bought the day before 🤷🏼‍♀️you should have done that while the food was still fresh."

Hololo wrote:

"All that food is imported from South Africa. There are no poultry and potato farms in Nigeria."

Tats shared:

"When it comes to these food chains, remember they adjust tastes a bit to fit local taste and sometimes country regulations as they pertain to food, you will see the same with drinks eg coke does not taste the same across countries."

Shanana expressed:

"Everything I ate in Nigeria was very nice for me, especially their Milo 👌 okanye ndiyarhala😝."

Watch the video below:

