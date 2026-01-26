A TikTok video comparing Zara heels with cheaper alternatives at Foschini and Edgars sparked a nationwide conversation about fashion affordability in Mzansi

South Africans reacted strongly online, with many praising the budget-friendly comparison while others debated quality versus price

The clip encouraged smart shopping habits, inspiring Mzansi peeps to explore stylish local options without overspending

A South African woman has left social media buzzing after comparing the prices of women’s high heels at Zara with those at other major local retailers, sparking conversation about fashion affordability in the country.

A woman compared Zara shoes with Foschini and Edgars in a viral video. Image: @komanaitu

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok on 7 January 2026, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @komanaitu showcased a pair of Zara heels priced at R899.00. She then revealed similar-looking alternatives at Foschini for R499.00 and Edgars for R329.00, highlighting the significant difference in cost while pointing out that the replicas were just as stylish.

The video quickly gained traction, with thousands of South Africans reacting to the practical shopping advice. Many users praised the beauty and fashion volgger @komanaitu for showing how shoppers could stay trendy without breaking the bank.

Some viewers, however, expressed surprise that such price differences existed between stores, with a few pointing out that Zara shoes are often considered higher quality. Despite this, the majority agreed that finding affordable fashion alternatives is a win for budget-conscious shoppers.

The video of the content creator @komanaitu also sparked discussions about smart shopping in South Africa, with users sharing tips for finding stylish yet affordable clothing and footwear. Many appreciated that the comparison encouraged shoppers to explore local stores rather than defaulting to high-end brands.

This viral clip is a reminder that staying fashionable doesn’t always mean spending loads of cash. By highlighting wallet-friendly options alongside premium brands, the social media user provided practical insight into how South Africans can balance style and savings.

Many shoppers across Mzansi are being inspired to shop smart, proving that knowing where to look can make all the difference.

A beauty and fashion vlogger posed in a TikTok video while filming content. Image: @komanaitu

Source: TikTok

South Africans share mixed reactions

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to the pricing of Zara shoes compared to Foschini and Edgars, saying:

Londiwe Sithole said:

"Zara or Edgars. Quality ya Foschini umbhedo."

X expressed:

"Mr Price is coming with R159. 00."

Mish-Mash shared:

"You guys don’t understand how comfortable Zara heels are.🫠."

Ms Anie stated:

"Bought at Edgars."

Boitumelo Lovedelia replied:

"I got mine at Mall of Africa... went home with them ka Christmas 😩 gave them to my cousin when I was drunk 😩 I have not healed 😩."

Nokuthula Sifunda commented:

"Comfort is everything for me when it comes to shoes...sengimdala manje I can't tolerate discomfort kuthiwa ngifela ubuhle ngeke🤣 I'd rather buy an expensive comfy pair."

