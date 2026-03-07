Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Woman Savoring Pap and Chicken Feet in TikTok Video Sparks Joy Among South Africans
People

Woman Savoring Pap and Chicken Feet in TikTok Video Sparks Joy Among South Africans

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman posted a TikTok video of her self enjoying in typical South Africa
  • The white South African indulging in local food became a viral hit on TikTok
  • South Africans were chuffed to watch the lady's reaction as she ate her food

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A TikTok video showed a woman who was showing appreciation for her food. The video was fascinating because the lady of European descent was enjoying a traditionally African meal.

Woman shows she loves traditional South African meal
A woman showed people that she loves a traditional South African meal. Image: @caroljacobs5251
Source: UGC

The video of the woman posted on 02 March 2026 got attention from South Africans. People had a lot to say about the dish that the woman was eating.

In every video on TikTok @caroljacobs5251, woman showed people that she was eating pap and chicken feet. The lady was digging into the meal with her bare hands, taking a ball of pap and dipping it into the chicken feet gravy. The clip of the woman expressing how delicious the meal is. Watch the video below:

Read also

SANDF finally impresses with rare organised march sighting in TikTok video

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

South Africa amazed by woman's chicken feet meal

Many people commented on the woman king head amazing taste buds. According to Knorr, chicken feet are a nutritious source of protein as they are packed with collagen. Chicken feet are rich in collagen and are rich in collagen. In South Africa they are typically served as stew, or sold as street food roasted over the fire. Read the comments about the woman's meal choice below:

Chicken feet can also be used to make a collagen rich broth
Chicken feet are also be used to make a collagen rich broth. Image: DigiPub
Source: UGC

Deli🌹Rose🌷 was appetised by the woman eating:

"The taste is beyond shem,🔥enjoy my darling. Its your food your money and your happiness 🔥"

Tebatso Mashatola was amused:

"Now we're talking 🤤🇿🇦 some people will never understand the joy you're feeling there😁"

ElleTee_23 raved about the benefits of chicken feet:

"Collagen collagen collagen from a yummy meal?! a win is a win people."

lindimhlanga439 added:

"Neee, fork and knife is for the boring food, this type of delicious you must eat with your fingers 🥰"

Read also

Woman shares anger after not having water in the mornings for one year in TikTok video

awe explained:

"You are truly South African."

Kemp remarked:

'It's not about financial struggles or financial instability. It's about enjoying nice dish. I like eating pap n milk even when I'm at my workplace and I careless of people's comments. I eat what I like not what people would like to see me eating especially when I don't ask their mouths, throats and stomachs to render service on my behalf. I don't outsource eating all my food. You go girl 👏"

sthakathi7 related to the woman eating with her hands:

"Eating with your hands makes you enjoy your food more!"

Paps added:

"Woolworths is selling them now, and they taste so good. 👌🏽"

Motlatsi Matlalepoo added:

"Best Collagen, they are now putting up the price 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about food

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Food
Hot:
Enrica cenzatti Jade castrinos Gcaba brothers Zach justice Hannah barron