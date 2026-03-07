A woman posted a TikTok video of her self enjoying in typical South Africa

The white South African indulging in local food became a viral hit on TikTok

South Africans were chuffed to watch the lady's reaction as she ate her food

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A TikTok video showed a woman who was showing appreciation for her food. The video was fascinating because the lady of European descent was enjoying a traditionally African meal.

A woman showed people that she loves a traditional South African meal. Image: @caroljacobs5251

Source: UGC

The video of the woman posted on 02 March 2026 got attention from South Africans. People had a lot to say about the dish that the woman was eating.

In every video on TikTok @caroljacobs5251, woman showed people that she was eating pap and chicken feet. The lady was digging into the meal with her bare hands, taking a ball of pap and dipping it into the chicken feet gravy. The clip of the woman expressing how delicious the meal is. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by woman's chicken feet meal

Many people commented on the woman king head amazing taste buds. According to Knorr, chicken feet are a nutritious source of protein as they are packed with collagen. Chicken feet are rich in collagen and are rich in collagen. In South Africa they are typically served as stew, or sold as street food roasted over the fire. Read the comments about the woman's meal choice below:

Chicken feet are also be used to make a collagen rich broth. Image: DigiPub

Source: UGC

Deli🌹Rose🌷 was appetised by the woman eating:

"The taste is beyond shem,🔥enjoy my darling. Its your food your money and your happiness 🔥"

Tebatso Mashatola was amused:

"Now we're talking 🤤🇿🇦 some people will never understand the joy you're feeling there😁"

ElleTee_23 raved about the benefits of chicken feet:

"Collagen collagen collagen from a yummy meal?! a win is a win people."

lindimhlanga439 added:

"Neee, fork and knife is for the boring food, this type of delicious you must eat with your fingers 🥰"

awe explained:

"You are truly South African."

Kemp remarked:

'It's not about financial struggles or financial instability. It's about enjoying nice dish. I like eating pap n milk even when I'm at my workplace and I careless of people's comments. I eat what I like not what people would like to see me eating especially when I don't ask their mouths, throats and stomachs to render service on my behalf. I don't outsource eating all my food. You go girl 👏"

sthakathi7 related to the woman eating with her hands:

"Eating with your hands makes you enjoy your food more!"

Paps added:

"Woolworths is selling them now, and they taste so good. 👌🏽"

Motlatsi Matlalepoo added:

"Best Collagen, they are now putting up the price 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about food

Source: Briefly News