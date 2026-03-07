Woman Savoring Pap and Chicken Feet in TikTok Video Sparks Joy Among South Africans
- A woman posted a TikTok video of her self enjoying in typical South Africa
- The white South African indulging in local food became a viral hit on TikTok
- South Africans were chuffed to watch the lady's reaction as she ate her food
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A TikTok video showed a woman who was showing appreciation for her food. The video was fascinating because the lady of European descent was enjoying a traditionally African meal.
The video of the woman posted on 02 March 2026 got attention from South Africans. People had a lot to say about the dish that the woman was eating.
In every video on TikTok @caroljacobs5251, woman showed people that she was eating pap and chicken feet. The lady was digging into the meal with her bare hands, taking a ball of pap and dipping it into the chicken feet gravy. The clip of the woman expressing how delicious the meal is. Watch the video below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa amazed by woman's chicken feet meal
Many people commented on the woman king head amazing taste buds. According to Knorr, chicken feet are a nutritious source of protein as they are packed with collagen. Chicken feet are rich in collagen and are rich in collagen. In South Africa they are typically served as stew, or sold as street food roasted over the fire. Read the comments about the woman's meal choice below:
Deli🌹Rose🌷 was appetised by the woman eating:
"The taste is beyond shem,🔥enjoy my darling. Its your food your money and your happiness 🔥"
Tebatso Mashatola was amused:
"Now we're talking 🤤🇿🇦 some people will never understand the joy you're feeling there😁"
ElleTee_23 raved about the benefits of chicken feet:
"Collagen collagen collagen from a yummy meal?! a win is a win people."
lindimhlanga439 added:
"Neee, fork and knife is for the boring food, this type of delicious you must eat with your fingers 🥰"
awe explained:
"You are truly South African."
Kemp remarked:
'It's not about financial struggles or financial instability. It's about enjoying nice dish. I like eating pap n milk even when I'm at my workplace and I careless of people's comments. I eat what I like not what people would like to see me eating especially when I don't ask their mouths, throats and stomachs to render service on my behalf. I don't outsource eating all my food. You go girl 👏"
sthakathi7 related to the woman eating with her hands:
"Eating with your hands makes you enjoy your food more!"
Paps added:
"Woolworths is selling them now, and they taste so good. 👌🏽"
Motlatsi Matlalepoo added:
"Best Collagen, they are now putting up the price 😭"
Other Briefly News stories about food
- A woman showed her questionable mashed potato recipe with Lays Chips in a TikTok video.
- South Africans shared thoughts on Checkers' canned food in a clip.
- An American man tasted fried biltong which amassed hilarious reactions from South Africans.
- A video of Tsonga gogo eating pap with yoghurt went viral.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za