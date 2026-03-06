Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“It Kind of Makes Sense”: Tsonga Gogo Enjoys Pap With Yoghurt, Mzansi Amused
by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A man’s video of his grandmother eating pap with yoghurt had many South Africans amused and curious about the unusual combination
  • The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok, with viewers sharing their reactions to the gogo’s unexpected way of enjoying pap
  • While some social media users laughed at the pairing, others said the combination might not be that strange after all

A grandmother’s odd meal unexpectedly sparked a wave of reactions online, with many South Africans debating whether the unusual combo might actually taste good.

On the right captured the grandmother sitting down
The visual on the right showed the strawberry yoghurt with chunks of fruit. Image: @thembhanitrust0
Source: TikTok

Social media users were left both amused and curious after TikTok user @thembhanitrust0 shared a moment on 5 March 2026 showing his Tsonga grandmother enjoying an unusual food combination. The elderly woman calmly ate pap with yoghurt, dipping pieces of pap into the yoghurt before taking a bite. The simple moment quickly caught attention and sparked a wave of reactions online.

Pap is a staple food across many South African households and is usually eaten with savoury sides such as meat, gravy or vegetables. Seeing it paired with yoghurt surprised many viewers, especially those who had never seen the combination before. For some, the pairing seemed completely unexpected.

Traditional taste meets quirky eating style

However, others quickly pointed out that the idea might not be as strange as it first seems. Some people compared it to amasi, a fermented milk product that is traditionally eaten with pap in many communities. From that perspective, the yoghurt version could simply be a modern twist on a familiar flavour combination.

As the post by user @thembhanitrust0 circulated online, many South Africans shared jokes, curiosity and even nostalgia in the comments. Moments like this often remind people how food habits can vary widely between families and cultures, even within the same country.

On the right showed the Tsonga grandmother eating the pap and strawberry yoghurt combo
The screenshot on the left showed the gogo holding a tub of yoghurt and a pap in her hand. Image: @thembhanitrust0
Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Maglad wrote:

“I love you so much, my dear sweetheart grandmother.”

Shiloblade wrote:

“Need to try this. Re tla feta ke dilo tse monate. English: We are missing out on nice things.”

Kal-EL wrote:

“I’m done defending Limpopo online.”

Elisachaba wrote:

“This makes sense to me because I eat maas with sugar.”

Kgoshi wrote:

“Bro said Grandma is pregnant.”

Dixx wrote:

“She reminds me of my husband’s granny. She would eat pap and orange, and she was strong.”

Lehare wrote:

“People who were raised by grandparents are not surprised.”

Mr Fix-it wrote:

“Why post her? Let’s respect our elders so that we can also grow old.”

Chuene01 wrote:

“Guys, let’s use common sense, it’s like flavoured amasi.”

