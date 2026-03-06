Rachel John sparked buzz online after sharing a video of herself in a special forces-style uniform, leaving many social media users doing a double-take

The Dutch and Nigerian influencer and model once again caught Mzansi’s attention with her latest TikTok video in a work uniform

Known for her relationship with Siya Kolisi, Rachel John’s latest post had followers talking as they admired her bold new look

A striking uniform, a confident walk and thousands of curious viewers. Rachel John’s latest TikTok video quickly set social media alight, with many eager to learn more about the woman who has been making headlines alongside Siya Kolisi.

Social media personality Rachel John had Mzansi talking after sharing a TikTok video on 6 March 2026 showing her wearing a military-style uniform. In the clip, posted on her account @racheljohnie, the influencer confidently posed in the outfit, with many viewers praising her bold look in the comments. She took to her Instagram and wrote:

"Winners Special Forces 2025! I told my family: I’ll see you in 7 days and not before!! And WE DID THAT. 😍 Had to push through for a long time, overcame my fears again and again, cried a lot, and still kept fighting!! Together with @timorworld we made it to the end. ❤️ So grateful for all my wonderful teammates and the amazing staff."

John has become a familiar face online over the past year, especially since her relationship with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi became public. Though the pair didn't confirm their relationship, there has been many specualtions around them. Kolisi previously separated from his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, in October 2024 after eight years of marriage.

Rachel John’s style breaks internet norms

Originally from the Netherlands, user racheljohnie is a 24-year-old influencer, kickboxer and surfer with Dutch and Nigerian roots. She is also known for founding the JBay Surf House initiative, which uses surfing to uplift underprivileged children in South Africa.

The viral uniform clip is just the latest moment to put John in the spotlight. She previously trended online for sharing details about her life in candid TikTok videos, writing a book about living with ADHD and giving fans a glimpse into her adventures between Europe and South Africa.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Sunflower asked:

“How did you join it?”

Question wrote:

“Ik was zoooo blij toen je het gehaald had. English: I was so happy when you achieved it.”

Brownie asked:

“Kwenzekani ngalo makoti omtsha, ungu Tishala, ijoni, or kanjani? English: What’s happening with the new bride? Is she a teacher, a soldier, or what?”

Nyl Melo wrote:

“Ben fan van jou. English: I’m a fan of you.”

Anne-Fleur De Roos wrote:

“Je mag zo trots zijn. English: You should be very proud.”

master diablo wrote:

“Love the outfit. Looks great.”

Daphne Korff wrote:

“You did that!”

RowenVanDam wrote:

“Number 10.”

throttlejunkiee wrote:

“Vanaf moment 1 dat ik ging kijken wist ik al dat je ging winnen. English: From the moment I started watching, I already knew you were going to win.”

