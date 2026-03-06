Nigerian socialite Denisi’s death was first shared by his associate Joel Heugh Boyseen through Instagram stories on 5 March 2026

Nigerian musician Davido previously attended Denisi’s lavish wedding in Zimbabwe as one of the groomsmen

Social media users shared messages of sympathy, while others raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death

Davido’s pal allegedly died. Image: ego2222

Popular Nigerian musician Davido has allegedly suffered another personal loss after one of his friends passed away.

Days after losing another award to South Africa’s Tyla, Davido is reportedly mourning the sudden death of his friend, Denisi. The With You hitmaker attended Denisi’s lavish wedding in Zimbabwe a few years ago as one of the groomsmen.

Denisi’s passing was first announced by his associate, Joel Heugh Boyseen, in a series of Instagram stories on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

Davido’s close friend Denisi reportedly dies

South African entertainment blogger Maphephendaba shared screenshots of Joel Heugh Boyseen’s Instagram stories. In one of his Instagram stories, Joel reflected on their recent time together in South Africa. According to him, Denisi had relocated alongside friends to spend time with him in the country, where they had begun building new connections and memories.

“Y'all moved countries to dey with me for Southy brooo. My surest guy, I just sorted Southy for us. You made many brothers for this short while in Southy. Cape Town be crying. Brother, wake up abeg,” he wrote.

Davido’s close friend Denisi reportedly died. Image: joelbooysen

According to unconfirmed reports, Denisi passed away in the Philippines after a heart attack.

Peeps react to Davido’s close friend's alleged death

In the comments, several social media commentators found news of Denisi’s death suspicious and linked it to his alleged criminal activity. Some surfaced previous reports that Denisi, also known as Igho Ubiribo and his Zimbabwean wife Danielle Simba Allen are wanted by law enforcement in Nigeria for allegedly recruiting teenage girls into drug trafficking. Some asked for the cause of death, which is yet to be confirmed.

See the comments:

statuesque_tee said:

“Never felt sad for a stranger like this😢😢 I just loved their marriage with his wife, she must be devastated 😢😢”

theblacknyoni asked:

“Cause of death?”

fionaobeng questioned:

“Isn't this the one with his wife who was wanted by the Nigerian police for selling drugs, and they disappeared?”

paballo_maropeng said:

“David has been in pain; he didn't need this 😢😢😢😢😢😢Davido be strong.”

khanyi_16 mourned:

“Ohhh my word💔💔😭😭I pray for the wife, I went to their pages, seems like they were good together, argh man😢😢”

natasha_mufuka remarked:

“Sad. May his soul rest in peace, and may God comfort the wife and family.”

maphosa_1 asked:

“Do you know sometimes people fake their death if they’re wanted worldwide?”

gigiec05 said:

“Dani 😢😢😢😢 💔 what happened to him?”

Peeps reacted to Davido's friend's alleged death.

