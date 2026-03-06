Popular South African singer Bobby van Jaarsveld shared that his son, Leben, almost went blind

In a post shared on his Facebook account on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Bobby urged parents to break and throw away a popular gadget

Followers flooded the comments with support and asked Bobby van Jaarsveld to share details about the gadget

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bobby van Jaarsveld shared that his son almost went blind. Image: Bobby Van Jaarsveld

Source: Facebook

Popular South African singer Bobby van Jaarsveld has sent an urgent warning to fellow parents about a popular gadget.

Bobby van Jaarsveld previously dominated headlines after South Africans speculated that he was soft-launching his new relationship with a Valentine's Day-themed post.

The Afrikaans singer sparked mixed reactions after he shared a health update on his son, Leben, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Annatjie.

On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Bobby van Jaarsveld took to his official Facebook page and shared that his son, Leben, had lost 90% of his eyesight because of a laser.

“Didn't think I was going to share this, but I feel I need to warn people. Never again do we want to experience this. My son, Leben, lost 90% of his sight because of an innocent laser that was shining in his eye,” part of the post reads.

He said that the doctors had initially told him and his ex-wife that they might have to remove his son’s eye. Fortunately, they met a doctor who was able to save his eye through an operation.

“But after a few consultations, thank God we got to the right doctor, Dr B. Wolff, and he saved his eye after a successful operation. The doctor himself said this is a miracle because few people's eyes can be saved after something like this. So, we praise God for this!” part of the post reads.

Bobby urged parents to break the lasers to save their children’s eyes.

“Parents. Break those lasers,” the post reads.

Read the full post below:

SA reacts after Bobby van Jaarsveld's son almost loses eyesight

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some asked Bobby van Jaarsveld to share details about the type of laser, others praised Dr Wolff and recounted their experiences.

Here are some of the comments:

Jenni Ellis shared:

“Dr Wolff saved my daughter's sight with an emergency retinal detachment. Your son was in good hands. Warning to others is, really, your eyesight should not be taken lightly.”

Chantelle Shaw asked:

“What kind of laser did this? Wow, my kids play with a cat's toy laser. How did this happen? Glad he will be okay.”

Bianca van Breda recounted:

“Dr Wolff is an amazing eye surgeon! He saved my father's eye when others said he would lose it. Praise God for capable doctors and working miracles through their hands!”

Irene Appolis remarked:

“We serve a miracle-working God. 🙏🙏🙏”

South Africans react after Bobby van Jaarsveld warned parents about a toy. Image: Bobby Van Jaarsveld

Source: Facebook

Phindile Gwala shares health scare and hospitalisation

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that Phindile Gwala was hospitalised after suddenly falling ill in critical condition.

The former Muvhango star shared details of the symptoms that she experienced before she was admitted to an undisclosed medical facility.

Source: Briefly News