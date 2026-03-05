Former ‘Muvhango’ Star Phindile Gwala Opens Up About Her Health Scare and Hospitalisation
- Actress Phindile Gwala was hospitalised after suddenly falling ill in critical condition
- According to the former Muvhango star, she experienced severe COVID-19-like symptoms, which caused her to vomit uncontrollably and need immediate attention
- Fans and peers sent heartfelt messages and well-wishes to Gwala, grateful that she was recovering
Loyal supporters were gripped by concern when actress Phindile Gwala revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after suddenly falling ill.
Best known for her role as Nonny on Muvhango, the actress revealed in her latest Instagram post on 5 March 2026 that she was hospitalised after experiencing severe COVID-19-like symptoms.
According to Gwala, being someone who rarely falls ill, this was unusual and highly concerning for her family, who took action to ensure that she received immediate attention. She recalled the day she was admitted, saying she would never forget it.
"The day I was admitted, I was vomiting nonstop, even popping blood, and I couldn’t even speak. My 18-year-old daughter had to bathe me before I was taken to the hospital, something I will never forget."
Phindile revealed that there was a new virus that was just as contagious as COVID-19, saying that although most people experience mild symptoms, hers were extremely severe.
She spent several days in the hospital, and captured her stay in a detailed vlog that showed her appearing weak in bed with tubes attached to her hand. As the video progressed, her condition improved and so did her mood, allowing her to make the most of her stay by doing what she loves most - dancing.
The actress was finally discharged and taken home, and said she was grateful to her family and support system for holding her hand throughout the traumatic experience, and encouraged her followers to take care of themselves and their loved ones.
"Please be safe out there and protect your loved ones. Health is something we often take for granted until it shakes us."
Watch Phindile Gwala's video below.
Fans send well-wishes to Phindile Gwala
Followers and supporters were relieved to learn that the actress was recovering. Read some of their comments below.
Former The River actress Sindi Dlathu said:
"Keep well, dear. His hand of grace is upon you."
DJ Happy Gal posted:
"Oh, my love, thank God for your recovery."
zodwa5983 added:
'Most important is that you survived the worst and you are on your road to recovery, dear sister. Prayer is the best armour."
Actress Buhle Samuels wrote:
"God's covering over you, babe. Get well soon."
matekanedimpho was relieved:
"Bathong, motho waka, sorry about that. We really thank God for your life. I love you."
itebogeng873 said:
"God is really worth praising. We thank Him for your life, sisi. Also, big up to your daughter."
Source: Briefly News
