On Sunday, 21 December 2025, Phindile Gwala took to her Instagram account to celebrate turning a year older

In the clip, which was reshared on X (Twitter) by MDNNews and set to a popular meme, Phindile Gwala flaunted her curves while dancing in a form-fitting, black dress and block heels

Social media comments ranged from admiration and humour to criticism and speculation about ageing and cosmetic surgery, which Gwala has neither confirmed nor denied

Phindile Gwala celebrated her birthday with a dance clip.



A birthday video of actress Phindile Gwala showing off her dance moves left several social media users swooning after it was reshared on X (Twitter).

The former Imbewu: The Seed star is no stranger to trending online, often grabbing attention with photos that showcase her famous legs and curves. This time, however, it was a video she shared on her birthday that had timelines buzzing.

Phindile Gwala shows off her dance moves in birthday video

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, Phindile Gwala celebrated her 39th birthday and celebrated with a joyful post on Instagram. In her caption, she reflected on life, expressed gratitude, and celebrated turning a year older. The post was captioned:

“A living testimony of God’s mercy and grace. Happy birthday to me.🥰❤️”

The video was set to the popular meme of a man singing Happy Birthday, Beyoncé. In the video, Gwala confidently dances in a form-fitting, sleeveless black dress paired with block heels. As the music played, she swayed her hips from side to side, briefly dipped low, then turned around while continuing to dance, clearly enjoying the moment.

Hours after Phindile Gwala shared the video on her Instagram account, entertainment and current affairs blogger MDNNews reshared it on X. The post was captioned:

“Phindile Gwala showing off her dance moves.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Phindile Gwala shows off her dance moves

Social media users flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions centred on Phindile Gwala’s appearance. While some remarked that she had gained some weight, others speculated that she had undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her physical features, something she has neither confirmed nor denied.

Here are some of the comments:

@nkuliwooli asked:

“Mmmm. When are we gonna discuss the increase in our sisters going under the knife and the mental negative impacts of it? You know, like how EGO is the driver. Have we really allowed ourselves to be detached from what being African is? At what cost? Hectic.”

@Mathiboo said:

“We all know she is not showing off her dance moves.”

@NtombiChiburre said:

“Everything has an expiry date though 😒”

@duchessjiti shared:

“I must practice those rich aunty moves🙌🙌🙌🙌”

@NateSpedo remarked:

"It's finished now."

Mzansi weighed in on Phindile Gwala's dance clip



Phindile Gwala celebrates daughter’s Umhlonyane with heartfelt letter

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala celebrated her daughter's successful Umhlonyane ceremony.

The star took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt letter saying her daughter, Thato, is everything she prayed for. Gwala posted a few photos and videos from the ceremony, and Mzansi was warmed by them, giving Thato so much love.

