Phindile Gwala shared a bold Instagram post on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, showing off her toned legs and curves

On Thursday, 26 June 2025, an entertainment blog reposted the pictures on X, praising her look

Several netizens complimented her beauty, while others criticised her for wearing revealing clothes, and others resurfaced her alleged assault case

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Phindile Gwala served legs and curves in a short dress. Image: phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala has set social media abuzz after a picture of her flaunting her legs and curves was reshared.

The post has gained hundreds of reshares and tens of thousands of views on X.

The actress shared pictures flaunting her gorgeous milky thighs and saucy curves on Instagram on Wednesday, 18 June 2025. Phindile Gwala was out and about, but her banging body stole the spotlight. She captioned the pictures with a cheeky one-liner that caused a buzz. The post was captioned:

“Serving LEGS for lunch… Have you guys eaten already? 🥰”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On Thursday, 26 June 2025, entertainment and current affairs blogger MDN News reshared one of the pictures on its verified X account. The picture was captioned:

“Phindile Gwala looking absolutely stunning!”

In the picture, Phindile Gwala wore a fitted, long-sleeved burgundy mini dress that flared out with ruffled detailing at the hem, exposing her gorgeous milky thighs and putting her saucy curves on display. Her sleek burgundy bob hairstyle complemented the dress perfectly. She paired the outfit with bold, high platform Dolce and Gabbana heels with pink and white patterns.

See the picture below:

Netizens react after Phindile Gwala flaunts her legs

In the comments, several netizens gushed over her beauty. The discussion shifted to beauty standards and culture as others slammed Phindile for her revealing outfit. Some revisited Phindile Gwala’s alleged assault case and how it influenced their opinion of her.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mzansipresser remarked:

“God can have patience when building.”

@_Umfundis claimed:

“If she were my wife, she wouldn't have even made it to the door dressed like that, "Go and change or else ungaphinde ubuye" would have been my words!”

@ChaleChipangura gushed:

“It's so unfortunate Europeans call us Blacks ⚫, I don't see any blackness on our own African Queen. She is pure.”

@murabaraba1 asked:

“Stunning just because she wore a short dress? There's no news here.”

@Girlgirl_64 said:

“I have never liked her since she smashed that girl’s phone. She thinks she’s all that 🚮”

@Thabangmatlou8 advised:

“A man's attention is precious, let’s not waste it on married sisters.”

Phindile Gwala showed off her legs and curves. Image: phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Phindile Gwala judged for dancing suggestively with another man

This isn't the first time Phindile Gwala has sparked debate on social media after sharing content.

Briefly News reported that Phindile Gwala was side-eyed for dancing seductively with another man in a video shared on social media in October 2024.

In the video, Phindile danced seductively with a man, whom some users argued was not her husband. This also caused social media users on X to question her actions as a married woman.

Gwala is allegedly married to a fashion model named Armando Ngandu.

Source: Briefly News