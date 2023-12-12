The former Muvhango actress was at it again as she set social media abuzz

Recently, Phindile Gwala posted a picture of herself flaunting her milky thighs and curves

Fans of the star were captivated by her sauciness, and they flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Actress Phindile Gwala showed off her milky thighs on Instagram recently. Image: @phindilegwala_official

The former Muvhango actress has set social media abuzz. Not so long ago, Phindile Gwala trended for sharing a saucy video of herself dancing with her husband, which failed to impress netizens.

Phindile flaunts her milky thighs and curves

Phindile Gwala made headlines again after she went viral when she shared her thirst trap pictures of herself online. Gwala recently posted a photo of herself, which caused a lot of traffic on social media.

The star shared the photo on her Instagram page, flaunting her gorgeous milky thighs and saucy curves. She captioned the post:

"Ngwana Sesi… MaSkomota wamuthanda. A very good morning to you guys. Have a blessed and productive week everybody."

Fans compliment Phindile Gwala

Shortly after, she shared a picture of herself in swimwear, showing off her saucy thighs and curves, and social media users flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

elias.kanye wrote:

"Wa dumisa."

phutikhomo said:

"You got the body for it honey."

masingela complimented:

"Isibhukabhuka inyam’ emnandi ishikini."

soulysam mentioned:

"Wow, summer body right here! Stunning!"

oarabile.ncube praised:

"Gorgeous and s*xy babe."

mabubu_b commented:

"Body for life."

norman.jabulani mentioned:

"Fabulous woman with curves and good legs."

wisemabusela wrote:

"You look amazing."

sboniso_m_gamede complimented:

"Good Morning maGwala wamuhle ekseni."

