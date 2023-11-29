Actress Phindile Gwala's saucy video dancing with her husband goes viral online

The video of the former Muvhango actress was shared on social media by news and gossip page MDNews

The clip left many netizens unimpressed, with others mentioning that their husbands wouldn't allow them to share such content online

Phindile Gwala’s saucy video dancing with her husband goes viral. Image: @phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Actress Phindile Gwala sure knows how to turn heads. The star recently trended after her saucy video went viral on social media, leaving many netizens with much to say about it.

Phindile Gwala and hubby dance in a spicy video

Just hours after the former Muvhango star made headlines on social media with her thirst trap pictures, which left many peeps drooling over them, Gwala lately became the talk of town after a spicy clip of herself and her husband dancing circulated online.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the video on X, formerly Twitter and captioned it:

"Phindile Gwala dancing with her husband."

Watch the full clip below:

Netizens are unimpressed by Phindile's video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens didn't like the clip as it failed to impress them. Some social media users shared that it was unnecessary of them to share a clip of Gwala half-naked dancing so intimately with her husband on social media, and some said their men wouldn't allow them to post such content. See some of the comments below:

@Sandiso__N mentioned:

"These girls will always make sure that we see they belong to these streets."

@DaRealFreeMan shared:

"Every n*gga thinks their girl is the hottest out of them all. Meanwhile, she is average."

@Lisa_Akh commented:

"What kind of man would let his partner half naked on socials."

@la_cestvie wrote:

"My husband would never share such with the socials."

@BBK29_ responded:

"Nowadays, it is fashion to show nyash for content ne."

@Kim_Laura1 mentioned:

"Between the two of them, who posted this video?"

@D_El_Perro replied:

"This brother is living on thin ice just above humiliation."

@ngcebo213688382 shared:

"I'd never post my girl wearing this."

@PepsMnc said:

"Is she reviving her career? She’s busy on these streets these days."

Source: Briefly News