DJ Zinhle is having the time of her life in Mauritius with her sister and sister-in-law

The Thula hitmaker posted a saucy pic of herself in a swimsuit on her Instagram page

Social media users salivated over her stunning body and complimented how beautiful she looks

DJ Zinhle shared a picture of herself in Mauritius. Image: @djzinhle

Kairo Forbes's mom and reality TV star, DJ Zinhle, never misses an opportunity to share stunning pictures of her in a swimsuit while on vacation.

DJ Zinhle is living it up in Mauritius with her sisters

One thing about Ntombezinhle Jiyane, famously known as DJ Zinhle, is that she will always take herself on a vacation every chance she gets. The Thula hitmaker is currently living it up in Mauritius alongside her sister and sister-in-law.

The star posted snaps of herself and her sisters on vacation, but one picture, in particular, caught the eye of many social media users, which is a saucy snap of herself in a swimsuit showing off her stunning abs. Zinhle captioned the images:

"Day 1."

View the pictures below:

Netizens salivates over DJ Zinhle's stunning body

Social media users get over how stunning DJ Zinhle's body is even after having two kids. Some netizens salivated over her abs, and others complimented her looks. See some of the comments below:

rosetta_d33p wrote:

"One thing about Zinhle . She loves Mauritius."

amandadupont mentioned:

"Let us breathe, those abs."

norma.mngoma complimented:

"Umuhle Kakhulu."

realempressmo asked:

"Does the swimwear come with the body? Who made it?"

misst_prmanager wrote:

"Ngaze ngajellybeans."

mpoomy_ledwaba said:

"Enjoy mama."

divadolz commented:

"You look so good hun, enjoy your holiday."

natty_mgd replied:

"Yeyi your body."

DJ Zinhle's song Thula becomes a hit song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle's new blazing single, Thula, which was released on Friday and has already been warmly received by the hitmaker's fanbase.

The single has the Umlilo producer and mother of Kairo Forbes featuring the talented songstress Cici. Posting a screenshot on her Instagram, which shows that the video was ranked number three on iTunes, Zinhle overflowed with appreciation for how her fans supported her.

