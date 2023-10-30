DJ Zinhle faced criticism on social media for posting revealing swimsuit pictures during her holiday, with some users suggesting she should behave more like a married woman

Trolls targeted the Umlilo hitmaker's photos, with comments about her posture and even her toes

Social media users were quick to express disapproval of DJ Zinhle's choice of attire and behaviour in the pictures, sparking a debate about morality and conduct

DJ Zinhle has come under fire from social media users over her hot swimsuit pictures. The star who is currently on holiday found herself trending for all the wrong reasons again.

DJ Zinhle has been grilled for her swimsuit pictures. Image: @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle's picture causes a stir on social media

DJ Zinhle is always catching strays on social media. Fans are either accusing her of not behaving like a married woman or saying her husband Murdah Bongz is neglecting his parents.

The Umlilo hitmaker recently came under fire when she posted saucy snaps from her getaway. In the pictures, DJ Zinhle showed off some skin in a stunning green swimsuit. The post was reshared by the popular gossip page MDN News on Twitter and trolls came out guns blazing at her.

Many said the Era by DJ Zinhle founder should behave and dress like a married woman. Some trolls even came after her toes.

DJ Zinhle grilled over her picture

Social media users had no good things to say about DJ Zinhle's photo.

@mshekeshek said:

"Married woman spreading legs so wide on social media uthini u bongs ngalento."

@responsenhlanh1 added:

"And the toes? ....nawe manje udlala ku Marvel Movies "

@McShandoo said:

"Hlala nge ntombi Zinhle ayibo, vala amathanga, umZulu onjani wentombazana ogovozayo, we were raised to sit with our thighs closed from an early age, ayibo."

@ALUTA121491481 said:

"A woman doesn't sit like this morals have left some."

Murdah Bongz ignores drama, honours DJ Zinhle in sweet Instagram post: “Luckiest man in the world”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz isn't about the drama or focusing on what social media is saying about him. The DJ has been caught in online gossip about how he treats his family but instead of addressing the allegations, he decided to show off his picture-perfect marriage with his wife, DJ Zinhle.

The ASANTE hitmaker shared an Instagram photo dump of his night out with his superstar wife and had fans fawning over their love.

