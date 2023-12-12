Actress Khabonina found herself trending after causing confusion on social media

The Shaka iLembe star issued an apology for causing a distraction following the death of Zahara

Many fans accepted her apology, saying mistakes happen all the time, and she at least didn't report false news and declare a person dead while alive

Actress Khabonina found herself trending after causing confusion amid Zahara's death. Image: @khabonina_q, @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Emotions are high as actress and entreprenuer Khabonina caused a confusion and distraction on Elon Musk's app Twitter (X) regarding the late Zahara who died on Monday, 11 December 2023.

Khabonina issues an apology on X

The Shaka iLembe actress found herself making headlines on social media following the confusion she caused amongst her followers. The star recently issued an apology after the confusion that tool place following the death of Mzansi's talented singer Zahara. Khabonina was apologising for her 'irresponsible' post about the late singer.

News of her passing were also announced by the SABC on social media, but the public broadcaster later deleted the post. The passing of the Lolilwe hitmaker was confirmed by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa on X formerly Twitter.

Khabonina wrote:

"Ja noh … X played me today … walked right into it ! Apologies fam ! As I walk away."

See the post below:

Netizens accept Khabonina's apology

After she shared her apology on X, some social media users accepted her apology and forgave her and some said it okay as people do make mistakes from time to time:

@Misseightywon wrote:

"Apology accepted."

@HowardSiyabonga said:

"Your apology accepted."

@yandiswaw responded:

"Askies sis."

@_MaMhlanga replied:

"It was better than saying she died when alive... There were no really no bad intentions from your side.....sibuhlungu."

@pellelilly commented:

"Emang pele guys so what are y'all saying."

@Mama_KGOTLI mentioned:

"You have been apologizing Mama,it's okay mistakes happen."

@MantombiButhel1 shared:

"Nxese sisi."

@RealBalaclava wrote:

"Elon Musk is slowly destroying it ever since he took over. It also deletes tweets randomly. Here's one that I found from you."

