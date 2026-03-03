On Monday, 2 March 2026, ProVerb announced that he had achieved another academic milestone

In a post shared on his official X (Twitter) account, ProVerb candidly opened up about his academic journey and the hurdles he faced

Some critics questioned the credibility of the institution where he studied, while fans congratulated him and praised his determination

Veteran rapper and broadcaster ProVerb is over the moon following his latest academic achievement.

The former Idols SA host, who recently released his second book after the publication of his award-winning memoir, The Book of ProVerb, shared his latest milestone on social media.

On Monday, 2 March 2026, ProVerb excitedly took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared that he had graduated with a Master's in Business Administration (MBA). The rapper shared that his studies were not a walk in the park as he stumbled in one of his assignments, but fortunately, his exam mark ensured he graduated.

“My last assignment tried to trip me at the end, but the final exam carried me over the finish line,’ part of the caption read.

ProVerb expressed gratitude to his loved ones, colleagues and the academic who helped him during his studies at Regenesys. He also hinted that he was not done with academics. Part of the post was captioned:

“My heart is full. Grateful to my family, colleagues, lecturers, supervisors & the many who supported me quietly behind the scenes. MBA officially done. Graduation loading. Deeply thankful. On to the next chapter.”

ProVerb also shared a screenshot of his academic results. See the post below:

SA reacts after ProVerb celebrates his MBA

In the comments, some commentators raised an eyebrow at the name of the academic institution where ProVerb pursued his degree. Some netizens made serious claims about the college, giving examples of its former alumni, such as Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Several netizens applauded the Metro FM host for completing his master’s.

Here are some of the comments:

@Kane_GM9 remarked:

“Regenesis is the name of your school? Sounds like a name of a Nigerian church 💀💀 As long e se fly by night.”

@D_Molatoli recounted:

“I have so much respect for you, ProVerb. I remember you saying on the King David show how determined you were to pursue your studies. You did it!! Congratulations man. 🤍✨🎉”

@AsaManoo claimed:

“@Regenesys_edu is a fly-by-night institution; their qualifications don’t carry any weight.”

@kwenasekwele alleged:

“Ke pass all at that institution, even Julius Mkhwanazi passed with flying colours, I used to rate them high, but after Mkhwanazi’s testimony mmmmh.”

@Researcher_ZA remarked:

“Congratulations, my good sir 👏🏽🎓 An MBA isn’t completed in the lecture room ~ it’s completed in the revision cycles where literature gaps are exposed, arguments are deconstructed, methodology is stress-tested, and supervisors push for conceptual precision. Much respect to you.”

@TheRealMakoro quoted:

“I grew up an underachiever. And everybody was a non-believer. Never believing I would grow up to be someone, either. Even some of my previous teachers never took one serious. Said I was mischievous. Dumb and devious. But deep down there was a genius.”

@rodwellrtc advised:

“I'm just seeing these people in the comment section with negative comments. I'm just wondering if they have Qualifications themselves. Ooh, it's only too much talking. Just congratulate a brother and encourage him.”

@queenpelo7 celebrated:

“Huge congratulations to you. Those long nights aren't child's play. You pushed through! Well done.”

ProVerb celebrates sister Lerato Mvelase

ProVerb's academic milestone comes months after he celebrated his sister and actress Lerato Mvelase, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The actress bagged a degree from the same institution as ProVerb and officially graduated. Social media peeps congratulated the actress and her brother for being good examples to the community.

