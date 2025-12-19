ProVerb Celebrates ‘Mind to Page Writers Awards’ Victory as His Book Wins Big
- Media personality ProVerb is celebrating his book's recent victory at the Mind To Page Writers Awards
- His memoir The Book of ProVerb received major acclaim from readers and judges
- The rapper previously released a wellness book titled To Health With It! in October
Rapper, media personality and Metro FM presenter ProVerb, also known as Tebogo Thekisho, is riding high after landing a big win at the 2025 Mind To Page Writers Awards.
His compelling memoir, The Book of ProVerb, takes home the prestigious Best Biography Book title, cementing his status not only as a respected entertainer but also as a celebrated writer in South Africa’s literary scene.
The Mind To Page Awards recognise outstanding contributions in writing and creative storytelling.
This year has been a year of celebrations for ProVerb, who also celebrated his album's 20th anniversary in March.
Exploring ProVerb’s literary catalogue
Beyond his award-winning memoir, ProVerb shows that his writing career is far from a one-book wonder.
His latest release, To Health With It!: Reset, Realign and Redefine Your Health, Wealth and Happiness, hit shelves in October and focuses on helping readers manage stress and embrace a more balanced lifestyle.
He described the book as a guide that encourages reflection rather than dictating a rigid formula for success or wellbeing.
With his wellness writing, he blends personal stories with academic grounding, making his work relatable, insightful and practical.
Inspiring readers through relatable storytelling
During an interview on SABC 1’s Sports @ 10, ProVerb explains that his goal is to inspire people to learn, reflect and strive for improvement.
His books explore how different aspects of life influence one another, and he uses his personal journey to spark thought and transformation.
ProVerb, who previously said he had left the mic to focus on his family duties, also shared how his academic background helped shape his writing, as he draws from his personal life study course and blends lived experience with research.
Academic goals reach new heights
Away from the stage, studio and bookshelves, ProVerb is also committed to expanding his academic achievements.
He revealed that he planned to pursue his studies until he earns a doctoral degree. He said that this was a mission inspired by his family’s achievements in academia.
With a father who is a medical doctor and a late mother who served as an academic professor, ProVerb admits that the academic world wasn’t always his initial passion. However, he eventually embraced the calling and now proudly pursues it with purpose.
He currently studies towards his Master of Business Administration (MBA), after completing his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 2024.
His long-term goal is to obtain a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and join the ranks of scholars in his family.
ProVerb's sister achieves academic success
ProVerb's sister Lerato Mvelase is also an academic. Briefly News previously reported that the rapper took to social media to congratulate his sister.
At the time, the rap star penned a message to her, expressing how proud he is of her.
