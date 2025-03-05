ProVerb Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Media personality ProVerb is celebrating two decades of his first body of work, The Book of ProVerb

The former Idols SA host took to his social media accounts and reflected on how the release of his journey as a media personality

Netizens flooded his comments section with their favourite lyrics, with some calling for its release on digital streaming platforms

ProVerb is excited as his debut album turns 20. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Renowned media personality ProVerb is celebrating a career milestone. The rapper’s debut album just turned 20, and he is over the moon with excitement.

ProVerb celebrates as 1st album turns 20

ProVerb took to his Instagram account and announced that his debut album, The Book of ProVerb, had turned 20.

He penned a lengthy message celebrating the album that introduced ProVerb to the hip-hop community. ProVerb said that when the album was released, he was unaware of the opportunities it’d open for him.

“March 4, 2005 – a young dreamer with a mic in hand and a story to tell released The Book of ProVerb. Little did I know, this album wouldn't just be my debut into music; it would be the first chapter of a lifelong journey in media, entertainment, and storytelling.” ProVerb said.

ProVerb expressed his gratitude to his fans and mentors who have supported him as he transitioned from being a rapper into a full-fledged media personality.

“I am eternally grateful to every listener, every supporter, and every mentor who believed in my craft. To the day-one supporters who recited my bars, to those who tuned in as my career evolved, and to everyone who has walked this journey with me, thank you,” part of the message reads.

Fans celebrate 'The Book of ProVerb' 20th anniversary

The former Idols SA host also took to X and shared with his fans that his debut album had turned 20. Fans celebrated with the musician and shared their favourite bars from the album. Several fans called on ProVerb to release the album on other digital streaming platforms. Here are some of the reactions:

@TheXkalibur said:

"It’s no coincidence that my album is dropping on March 4th, cause I'm a soldier that will be the day I March forth" Microphone Sweet Home...deadly opening of a verse on that song and what an introduction to the game and the rest is history, Legendary P.R.O.Verb.”

@GivenTerry said:

“And yet the album isn’t on Play Store for us the biggest of fans to enjoy."

@D3eWasH said:

“Life's a triangle imma show you the 3rd side, a different perspective like a bird’s eye! You want peace? Go sign the Treaty of Versailles😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥”

ProVerb shows off final academic results

Meanwhile, ProVerb completed his Bachelors of Business Management Degree in January 2024.

He hinted that he’d continue to further his studies after he obtained a distinction pass. ProVerb said his final mark was motivation for him to continue with his higher education studies.

ProVerb remembers late billionaire Douw Steyn

Briefly News previously reported that ProVerb mourned businessman Douw Steyn’s passing.

The rapper shared a heartfelt Instagram post with a throwback photo of Steyn and his wife reading The Book of ProVerb.

Source: Briefly News