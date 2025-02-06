ProVerb mourned businessman Douw Steyn’s passing, sharing a heartfelt Instagram post with a throwback photo of Steyn and his wife reading The Book of ProVerb

The billionaire, who founded Auto&General, Budget Insurance, Dialdirect, 1st for Women, and Hippo.co.za, was widely celebrated for his contributions to South Africa’s economy

Social media users, including reality star Christall Kay, shared condolences, praising Steyn’s impact and influence

South African rapper and television presenter ProVerb shared a moving tribute following the death of businessman Douw Steyn.

ProVerb shared a tribute to Douw Steyn. Image: @proverbmusic

Source: Instagram

ProVerb mourns Douw Steyn

South Africans are mourning billionaire Douw Steyn's death. The popular business magnet was known for launching his first insurance business in 1975 when he sold car and home insurance through Auto&General Insurance Auto&General's success led to him establishing Budget Insurance, Dialdirect, 1st for Women and Hippo.co.za.

People from all walks of life, including reality TV star Christall Kay and ProVerb, have dedicated touching tributes to the businessman. Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper and TV presenter shared a throwback picture of Steyn and his wife Caroline Steyn reading his book, The Book of ProVerb. Part of his lengthy caption read:

"I will forever hold onto the memory of this special moment, Douwe and Carolyn reading my memoir, The Book of ProVerb. It’s a reminder of the power of connection and the impact he had on so many lives. May his legacy continue to inspire, and may Carolyn and the Steyn family find strength and comfort in the love that surrounds them."

Fans react to ProVerb's tribute to Douw Steyn

Social media users shared touching tributes to the late businessman. Many hailed him for the role he played in building the SA economy.

@boipelodikobe said:

"Askies"

@motlowane commented:

"A nation builder this one, so sad."

@fortunemasina wrote:

"Condolences"

@propertybuddy added:

"My deepest condolences."

ProVerb remembered Douw Steyn. Image: @proverbmusic

Source: Instagram

