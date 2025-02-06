Christall Kay's tribute to late billionaire Douw Steyn left a bitter taste in several netizens' mouths

The reality TV star was accused of making his death about her and their history, also revealing they were once engaged

Mzansi called her out on her tribute, saying she had bad timing and was disrespectful to the businessman's wife and family

Fans said Christall Kay's tribute to Douw Steyn was in bad taste. Images: Instagram/ christallkay, Darryl Hammond/You and Huisgenoot/Gallo Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Christall Kay is catching smoke over the manner in which she paid tribute to late businessman Douw Steyn.

Christall Kay remembers Douw Steyn

Coming from the news of businessman, Douw Steyn's tragic death, he was remembered by many people whose lives he touched.

The late billionaire and founder of Steyn City died on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, after battling an illness, and one of the people who paid tribute to him was former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Christall Kay.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star shared a video accompanied by a message lamenting her time with Steyn and praising the remarkable man he was:

"My gentle, kind heart, who filled my life with such excitement, passion, adventure and love! An absolute genius, an incredible businessman, a loving father and the utmost gentleman.

"We did life together for a while, both the triumphs and tragedies! Thank you for your love, your generosity and showing me such a wonderful world. You will always be a true inspiration and hold a special place in my heart! RIP."

Responding to one of her followers, Christall also dropped a bombshell that she was once engaged to Steyn:

"His whole family and his wife all knew we were engaged at the time, but I stepped away to make my own life. I will always hold him dear."

Here's what Mzansi said about Christall Kay's tribute

Netizens said Christall's tribute was in bad taste, considering that Steyn's wife was also grieving:

sega.moloisi said:

"Chrissy, I love you and all, but don't you think this is a little insensitive, considering he has a wife now and kids? I can imagine how awful it would be for them to see this."

christallkay responded to sega.moloisi:

"He was my love, too, and I never got to say goodbye."

itsonly_kea wrote:

"Why do you always open room for public criticism, though? You could have just wrote, 'Rest in peace, you’ll forever be remembered.' But you had to tell us the other stuff. You need to do better in public."

rossnorma5 dragged Christall:

"No one wants to hear this. Keep it yourself and respect his wife and children."

leeramafa called Christall out:

"You're inconsiderate and attention-seeking. He has a wife, you're from the past. Move on, girl."

Mzansi said Christall Kay was using Douw Steyn's death to get attention. Image: christallkay

Source: Instagram

Zingah defends AKA's album

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Zingah's opinion on the claims that AKA received "sympathy streams" for his posthumous album.

The rapper shot down the noise and defended Supa Mega's project, saying it's a strong album despite the circumstances surrounding its release.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News