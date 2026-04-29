The U.S. State Department is set to issue a limited-edition passport featuring Donald Trump's likeness as part of the America250 initiative

The suggestion has raised broader questions about the boundaries between official state documents and political symbolism

Although key details remain unconfirmed, public responses have already divided opinion, ranging from concern and scepticism to support

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How the inside of the passport would look. Image:@US Department of State

Source: Facebook

A proposal linked to Donald Trump has sparked widespread debate after the U.S. State Department confirmed plans to issue a limited-edition U.S. passport featuring his image, as part of the America250 commemorative initiative.

According to reporting and official confirmation covered by People magazine and an X post published by The Washington Post on 28 April 2026, the special passport will not replace standard travel documents but will instead be offered as an optional, in-person application version tied to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. The department has framed it as a commemorative design rather than a functional redesign of the passport system.

The idea has sparked widespread engagement online and drawn criticism across the political spectrum, particularly over the concept of featuring a sitting president’s likeness on an official government document. Officials, however, have not yet provided full details on rollout timelines or eligibility, and the design remains part of a broader anniversary programme rather than a permanent change to standard passports.

The passport has drawn opinions from the public. Image: @ U.S. Department of State

Source: Facebook

US Department confirms presidents signature on US currency.

Broader developments from the United States Department of the Treasury have further intensified the debate. In a recent press release, the department indicated that Trump’s signature would appear on future U.S. paper currency to mark the country’s 250th anniversary, an unusual move for a sitting president. Officials described it as a symbolic gesture recognising leadership and national progress, and said it was appropriate for the milestone.

View the X post below:

Online reactions pour in as criticism increases

On social media, reactions under @washingtonpost's X account have been a mixture of disbelief and criticism to support, with some users dismissing the idea as satire. Others view it as political overreach, with critics questioning the neutrality of official documents and drawing comparisons to state propaganda, while supporters describe it as a patriotic collectible linked to Donald Trump’s legacy.

DannyO said:

"He’s a legend in his own mind. What an ***."

Myles Davies

@mylesdavies replied:

"He has zero intention of leaving office in his lifetime."

EBuzz noted:

"Glad I don’t need to renew mine for nine years."

Rand Johnson shared:

"For a guy who's so touchy about jokes about his mortality, it seems he can't wait to fill spaces traditionally reserved for dead people."

Dr. Matthias Beier added:

"The hollow vanity of President Trump is deafening."

Allende Solis asked:

"What's next, condoms with the p******** face on them?"

Raghav Than said:

"lol Trump photo on passport, this is cringe, Americans must be enjoying under the dictator monarch p******** trump."

More Briefly Stories on passports

A viral Facebook video falsely claimed that South Africa and Lesotho would scrap passport requirements, but authorities clarified that this is not true and passports are still required for travel between the two countries.

A Nigerian TikToker went viral after criticising a fellow national allegedly accused of committing a crime abroad using a South African passport, blaming Home Affairs for alleged failures in the system.

A South African woman shared her experience of successfully applying for a passport through ABSA Group Limited, explaining that the process was quick, simple, and highly convenient

Source: Briefly News