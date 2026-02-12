A South African woman documented her experience of getting a passport at an ABSA branch, showing the convenience and speed of the process

She completed her booking and payment online, and her passport was ready in just eight days after providing biometric details

Social media users praised the streamlined service, noting how it could encourage others to explore alternatives to traditional Home Affairs applications

A young South African woman has shared her experience of obtaining a passport at an ABSA branch, describing the process as quicker and more convenient than visiting Home Affairs.

A Johannesburg woman documented her experience getting a passport at ABSA. Image: almost_lwazi

Source: Instagram

The young lady named Mita Tshabalala shared a video on Instagram on 10 February 2026, where she documented her passport journey.

Mita explained that all she needed was her South African ID to complete the process.

"It was more convenient than at Home Affairs, it was quicker and easier," she said, noting that the branch handled everything efficiently.

The Johannesburg-based contact creator detailed that the booking and payment were completed online, and her only task was to show up for the biometric registration. Impressively, her passport was ready in just eight days.

"The whole process was easy peasy; the only difficult part was the payment, yoh, that one showed me falums," she admitted while stating minor hiccups during the transaction.

She expressed her excitement about having her travel plans confirmed and revealed that she in the comments that she paid R600 for her passport. The social media user Mita also showed how accessible and straightforward the ABSA service made the passport application process.

Social media users praised her for sharing the experience, with many commenting on how the video might encourage others to explore alternative options for obtaining their travel documents.

The streamlined service offered by ABSA branches appears to be a growing trend for South Africans seeking a less stressful, faster route than traditional Home Affairs visits.

This account also underlines the convenience of combining digital booking and in-person biometric collection, which has been widely appreciated in recent months. As South Africans plan more local and international trips, options like these could transform the often time-consuming process of passport applications.

Watch the video.

SA shows interest in getting passports done at ABSA

People in South Africa took to the comments section to share their thoughts on ABSA offering passports and more, saying:

l.ori_2.0 said:

"Passport photo ate😍."

Nompiloshezi wrote:

"Also, you need to have an Absa account if not the will open it for you 👏😍 I got mina in a space of four days, yep."

Im Wendysekano commented :

"Absa Bank is the best."

A woman from Johannesburg shared how she obtained her passport through ABSA. Image: almost_lwazi

Source: Instagram

Other Briefly News stories about vacations

Source: Briefly News