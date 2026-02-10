A solo traveller, Orsolya Lörincz, uses a creative strategy to explore the globe by connecting with local partners in every new destination

The Romanian woman sought out companions to help cover the cost of her meals, drinks, and sightseeing tours while abroad

Having visited countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Brussels, among many, she claims the method provides a more authentic cultural experience

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Romanian traveller uses dating apps to connect with locals who can fund her daily outings. Image: @orsolya.lorinczz

Source: Instagram

A 34-year-old woman has shared her unconventional strategy for seeing the world on a budget by making sure that she explores the world with the help of locals.

The story, which was first reported by Briefly News' sister publication Legit on February 9, 2026, details how the traveller uses local companionship to enhance her trips.

Orsolya began her solo travelling journey after quitting her job and choosing the life of a nomad in 2016. The traveller explained that she uses dating apps to find a temporary boyfriend as soon as she lands in a new destination. According to her, these men act as personal tour guides, showing her hidden spots that traditional tourists usually miss. She notes that these arrangements are always transparent and typically last about a week. By having a local partner, she managed to save money on food, drinks, and sometimes accommodation, as they often insist on paying the bills.

How Orsolya meets new partners in different cities

The solo traveller explained that her holiday romances are brief, honest, and based on a mutual understanding between both parties. According to her, these flings usually last about a week, depending on the length of her stay in a specific country. Upon arriving in a new destination, she uses the dating app Hinge to find a local man interested in a short-term arrangement. She noted that she finds companions who act as temporary boyfriends, offering her an authentic look at local life that typical tourists often miss. These men often show her around, prepare meals, and cover the cost of drinks, with the influencer sometimes staying at their homes if they share a strong connection.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The traveller detailed her process of meeting the locals who provide free tours, meals and companionship. Image: @orsolya.lorinczz

Source: Instagram

Safety tips for solo travellers

Before setting off, it is important to research your destination and share a detailed itinerary with someone you trust. According to expert advice from Smarttraveller.gov.au, adventurers should prioritise their security by choosing licensed transport. It is also wise to avoid shared accommodation with strangers and keep lodging details private. Staying alert in public, learning basic local phrases, and trusting your intuition can help you avoid potential scams and ensure a more secure journey.

3 Briefly News articles about travelling

A woman from Johannesburg went viral after documenting her journey to Pakistan to visit her husband’s home country, showing the country's side that had many social media users impressed.

A South African travel creator, Popi Sibiya, documented her journey through a rural community in India, participating in local customs, including breakfast preparation and a dance party.

A woman filmed her emergency bus trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town after her boyfriend mysteriously ended their evening conversation with a vague excuse, leaving her suspicious.

A Kenyan woman shared a video detailing 14 incredible activities she and her friends completed during their action-packed holiday in Cape Town, impressing many social media users.

A Cape Town woman shared a video detailing that she and an American stranger were swapping apartments for the festive holidays, shocking many viewers.

Source: Briefly News