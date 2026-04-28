A man caused a security scare during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day address after managing to get within close proximity of the president

Although he was quickly tackled and removed by security officials after the breach, South Africans raised concerns about the effectiveness of the presidential protection detail

The incident, which went viral online, has sparked widespread debate about the capabilities of the president’s security team

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the presidential protection team. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —South Africans have taken to social media to express shock and concern after a video clip from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day address went viral. The clip doing the rounds shows a major security lapse that allowed a man to get dangerously close to the head of state, despite having a security detail around him

What happened?

The incident reportedly unfolded during one of the celebrations in Bloemfontein on 27 April 2026, where a man wearing a red tracksuit was seen carrying a piece of paper as he made his way toward the front of the tent where dignitaries and attendees were gathered.

In the widely circulated clip, the man manages to bypass initial barriers and moves onto the stage area.

He then gets within arm’s length of President Ramaphosa, with only Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie appearing to be nearby at the time. Moments later, members of the presidential security detail rush in and physically restrain the man, removing him from the stage area.

While details surrounding the incident are still unconfirmed, some reports circulating on social media suggest that the man may have been carrying a CV and intended to personally hand it to President Ramaphosa. According to these claims, the alleged motive was to draw attention to youth unemployment in South Africa, a persistent national challenge.

The clip of a man rushing to the stage during Ramaphosa's address:

President's security detail competence in question

The intervention by security came after what many online users described as a delayed response, raising questions about how the individual was able to get so close to the president in the first place.

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many South Africans criticising the presidential security team for what they perceive as a serious lapse in protection. Users questioned how someone could breach security protocols so easily at a high-profile national event.

@PaulBlackburnSA said:

"Close enough to stab him, but a pro doesn't even need to get that close! Sad reality of how bad at this his security detail is! And the day something goes wrong, who will be blamed?"

@Surfpig1 said:

"The lady standing there reacted a whole lot faster than the VIP security detail in getting herself between the red man and Ramaphosa."

@EsterlineFortu2 said:

"What an embarrassment!"

@GizmoKeyser said:

"He could have had tea and biscuits with Cyril before they got there. How much again are we paying them?"

@jack_reever said

"Useless presidential protection."

Ramaphosa addresses the Land issue

During the Freedom Day celebrations, President Ramaphosa addressed the highly contentious issue of land. Ramaphosa said the government is making progress on land reform, restoring land to those who were dispossessed of their land since the introduction of the 1913 Natives Land Act. He added that the government continues to support families to make a living by working the land.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa- Trump X exchange slammed as fake news

Previously, the South African government moved swiftly to shut down a viral social media post that falsely claimed a heated exchange between Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa. In their own post, the South African government came out to warn that the content is fake and misinformation. While the post was acknowledged as fake, social media users joked that Ramaphosa's manufactured response was very 'South African'.

Source: Briefly News