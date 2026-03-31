The South African government has dismissed a viral X post claiming Donald Trump called the country a “failed state,” confirming it is fake

The fabricated post, which also included a supposed response from Cyril Ramaphosa, spread rapidly as many users believed it was real

South Africans responded to the viral tweet, while authorities have urged the public to verify information before sharing

SA government debunks fake Trump–Ramaphosa X exchange. Images: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/ Getty Images and Toby Melville /Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —The South African government has moved swiftly to shut down a viral social media post that falsely claimed a heated exchange between Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa.

In their own post, the South African government came out to warn that the content is fake and misinformation. While the post was acknowledged as fake, social media users joked that Ramaphosa's manufactured response was very 'South African'.

More on the viral post

The post, which began circulating widely on X on Monday evening, 30 March 2026, appeared to show a message from Trump declaring that “SA is a failed state.”

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In what looked like a direct reply, Ramaphosa’s supposed heated response read: “Hey fokoff, voetsek.” The exchange quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of shares, reposts and comments within hours.

Given the already strained diplomatic undertones between South Africa and the United States in recent months, the post struck many users as believable. That perceived plausibility appears to have fuelled its rapid spread, with some users treating it as fact before verification.

However, government officials were quick to intervene. The public is urged to verify information before sharing it, noting the potential diplomatic harm that misinformation of this nature could cause.

See viral post below:

Social media reactions

Riaan Roux wrote:

"There is truth in the joke."

Lobi Clvester said:

"I know it's fake, but the response still sounds South African, though."

Modise Moletsane joked:

"Hayikhona,the intent is real! I know my fellow South Africans are 'stout'"

Funi Wa Ha Tshililo remarked:

"But the response from Cupcake was proudly South African."

Snothando Mafuleka stated:

"If the President didn’t say it, then I'll say it."

Strained US-SA relations

The relationship between the US and South Africa continues to be strained, largely stemming from South Africa’s decision to take Israel — a long-time US ally — to the International Court of Justice over what it alleges are war crimes in Gaza. The move has positioned South Africa as a vocal supporter of Palestine on the global stage. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has maintained that Israel failed to adequately counter South Africa’s genocide allegations during proceedings.

Tensions between the two countries escalated

Tensions have since escalated, with the United States reportedly sidelining South Africa in key diplomatic spaces, including the G20 summit. Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration pushed back strongly, insisting the country would not be bullied or pressured in its foreign policy positions.

Further straining relations, South Africa has resisted calls to distance itself from Iran following the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, including reported joint actions involving US forces in February 2026. Pretoria has argued that it maintains historical ties with Tehran, with the ANC government openly describing Iran as an ally.

The SA presidency warned the public that the post on x is 'fake news'. Images: Andrew Holt/ Getty Images and Karl Tapales/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump ambushed Ramaphosa during a state visit

Previously, the Briefly News reported that Donald Trump added to tensions during Ramaphosa’s visit to the White House, where he reportedly ambushed the South African leader with a video he claimed supported allegations of a so-called “white genocide.” Although those claims have been widely debunked, Trump later announced a policy stance opening the United States to “Afrikaner refugees,” alleging persecution in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News