South Africans applauded the government’s decision not to cut ties with Iran despite pressure from the United States

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation rejected US President Donald Trump’s demands and emphasised its ties with Iran

Netizens commenting on social media discussed the importance of nations’ sovereignty in the face of external pressure

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Zane Dangor said there's no reason for Iran and South Africa to cut ties to appease Washington. Images: Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images andRoberto Schmidt/Stringer via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has received praise for insisting that there was no reason for South Africa to cut ties with Iran. Pretoria is facing pressure from Washington to distance itself from Iran, with whom it has been locked in conflict since it launched an attack on 28 February 2026.

DIRCO’s director-general Zane Dangor told Reuters that the government is not uncritical of Iran but sees no reason to distance itself from the Middle East nation. He spoke after the United States ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell III, recently criticised the South African government’s ties with Iran. He remarked that despite Pretoria’s keenness to improve ties with Washington, the two countries must engage in areas of mutual agreement.

SA government stands firm on its Iran stance

Dangor remarked that South Africa could not be pulled into a sphere of politics that great powers like the US want to pull the country into. He added that the United States had a peculiar relationship with Iran that most developing countries do not.

Dangor also commented on Washington’s pressure on Pretoria to modify laws like the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Act to ease the 30% tariff Trump hit South Africa with in August 2025. The DG said that South Africa would not let the domestic issues that the US has proposed be part of the discussions.

Dangor further slammed the US’s refugee program aimed at Afrikaners after the US government announced its aim to process 4,500 refugee applications of Afrikaners monthly. He pointed out that the preferential immigration programme should be done through the normal channels and not under the moniker of ‘refugee.’

Zane Dangor weighed in on the US's refugee program for Afrikaners. Image: Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens in agreement with Dangor

Dangor’s sentiments were well received by some South Africans on social media.

Ntombi Mzansi said:

“Our country, our rules, our choices. Economic impact aside, we will dance in the streets when US hegemony ends.”

Lebogang Ratsoana observed:

“South Africa stands firm on principles. Iran stood with us when we were fighting for freedom. We know our allies.”

Christopher asked:

“Russia has stronger relations with Iran, but Trump rolls the red carpet out for him?”

Some South Africans disagreed with Dangor

BrianGriffin said:

“Then South Africa must face the consequences.”

Bern Elgin said:

“The ANC desperately needs another lump sum from the Iranian Regime.”

Lionsavvy said:

"ANC is in the FO stage. Just a matter of time."

DIRCO warns South Africans travelling to Middle East

In a related article, Briefly News reported that DIRCO urged South Africans to exercise caution when travelling to the Middle East. The Department also urged citizens in the region to remain vigilant and to monitor official travel advisories.

Emirates Airlines suspended all flights to Dubai and warned passengers not to travel to the airport. The suspension was implemented to prioritise the safety of passengers.

Source: Briefly News