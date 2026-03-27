A Nigerian man was disturbed by a video of an alleged fellow national who was caught overseas with illegal substances while travelling on a South African passport

The creator spoke against the act while questioning how the man got the local passport, and calling out the Department of Home Affairs

Social media users were shocked to learn of the news, and praised the man for standing for what was right and protecting Mzansi's reputation

A man was praised for his honesty after exposing an alleged fellow national for a criminal act. Image: @henry.talks5

Source: TikTok

A content creator was hailed for his honesty after he called out an alleged fellow national for tarnishing the reputation of Nigerians after he committed a crime abroad.

The clip was shared on Tiktok by @henry.talks5 on 24 March 2026, where it gained massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who appreciated the creator's honesty.

The man said he will share a video and discuss it afterwards. He then played a video of a man who says he is a Nigerian man, being questioned by authorities for being found with drugs in his pockets. While being grilled on why he was carrying drugs, the man could not explain himself and kept mumbling, asking for forgiveness.

Alleged Nigerian man admits to committing a crime

The creator, TikTok user @henry.talks5, gave context to the video. He said that the man was a fellow Nigerian, as he claimed, and that he was caught in Thailand with drugs while allegedly travelling on a South African passport. The man lambasted the alleged use of a passport, Mzansi, noting that the official record will register him as a South African even though he was not. He further directed questions to the Department of Home Affairs. The creator asked them how the man got the passport in the first place. He expressed his frustration, adding that restrictions may be imposed on South Africans who had nothing to do with the crime.

Watch the Tiktok video below:

SA reacts to the alleged criminal activity

The video gained momentum and reached 183K views, with over 400 viewers flooding the comments section to discuss the alleged criminal activity. Many viewers praised the creator for standing against crime even when allegedly created by a fellow nation, noting that they respected him. Some shared their disappointment in the Department of Home Affairs, questioning how the Nigerian man obtained the local passport. One viewer noted that she was struggling to get an appointment to get another passport, guessing that the congestion was also caused by illegal individuals.

Viewers thanked the creator for standing for the truth and protecting the integrity of South African citizens. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Hlokohloko said:

"Henry, you’re a blessing to SA🇿🇦 and the entire world. God protect you, brother, you’re a man of integrity 😍."

User @gift Lekwene commented:

"As a South African, I will always respect you, my brother. Continue with the good work you are doing, God is listening and watching, and you will always get respect from me, be blessed."

User @Mother of Giraffes shared:

"And here I am trying to secure an appointment to get my passport renewed, and I am struggling to."

User @Marang a ga Sinah added:

"We appreciate your honesty, Henry, my brother🙏🏽!"

User @user7970588816244 shared:

"SA Home Affairs must be held accountable for this act; something is beating water here."

User @Mluh said:

"The Home Affairs has failed us."

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