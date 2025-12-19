“Genius Is Blueprinted in Our DNA”: SA Doctor Who Cured Deafness Trends Again, Mzansi Reacts
- A groundbreaking medical achievement has resurfaced online, celebrating the South African team that restored hearing using 3D-printed technology
- The clip shared on Facebook highlights how Professor Mashudu Tshifularo used custom-made implants to fix middle-ear damage that was once thought irreversible
- Social media users are bursting with pride, with thousands calling for the invention to be officially recognised as a world-shaping genius move
South African excellence has taken centre stage globally after a medical breakthrough led by ENT specialist Professor Mashudu Tshifularo went viral once again.
The post shared by Caught In Providence on Facebook garnered massive views and a wave of appreciation for the Pretoria-based medical team.
The pioneering surgeon made history by leading the team that executed the world’s first middle-ear transplant using 3D-printed technology. By replacing damaged ossicles, the tiny hammer, anvil, and stirrup bones with custom biocompatible implants, the team has opened a new door for millions of people living with conductive hearing loss.
Innovation at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital
Back on March 13, 2019, at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Professor Mashudu successfully restored a patient’s hearing through a minimally invasive endoscopic surgery. This innovation provides a transformative solution that is far more precise than traditional prosthetics, as 3D printing allows for an exact anatomical match, reducing surgical risks.
New hope for hearing restoration
Professor Mashudu’s landmark achievement has already been replicated in other patients, positioning South Africa as a global leader in personalised medicine. The use of biocompatible printed bones means that the body is less likely to reject the transplant, offering a permanent and effective alternative for those who previously had limited treatment options. It is a milestone that proves technology can solve some of the most delicate human health challenges.
SA brags about the professor and his team
The post garnered massive views and more than 6.4K comments from inspired social media users who showered the professor and his team with praise. Many viewers expressed deep emotion, wishing this technology had existed years ago to help family members who struggled with deafness. Others insisted the achievement be documented in the Guinness Book of Records, with one popular comment bragging that genius is written and blueprinted in South African’s DNA.
User @Blossom Angel Joy commented:
"Yes! Genius is written and blueprinted in our DNA. It is and was written by the creator himself. We are supercharged with the mitochondria of the human race. This genius cannot be stolen, stopped or replaced."
User @Marnell English Ginsburg said:
"Incredible innovation! I sure wish they had this 90 years ago when my mom's inner ear was damaged. She lived with hearing loss her entire life!"
User @Sue Nash McKenzie shared:
"I would be willing to eat a skeleton if I thought it would cure my deafness."
User @Carole Wise asked:
"That is really wonderful. Won’t it be amazing when they can replicate nerves?"
User @Nkosingiphile Nzuza said:
"We need an African Guinness Book of Records, immediately."
