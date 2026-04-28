A young South African shared clips from a Winnie Mandela docuseries, sparking emotional reactions online

The documentary explores her life through personal conversations, including accounts of her suffering during apartheid

The video triggered debate, with some calling for accountability while others reflected on her legacy

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History is rarely simple, especially when it involves figures who lived through some of the most difficult periods of a nation’s past. Stories from those times often carry layers of pain, resilience, and unanswered questions. When those stories resurface, they tend to reopen conversations that were never fully settled.

The picture on the left showed Winnie and Nelson Mandela back in the days. Image: Netflix

Source: Facebook

A video reacting to a documentary about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has sparked debate online, with viewers divided over issues of legacy and accountability. Posted by @call_me_codey on 27 April 2026, the clip featured a moment from the series where Winnie Mandela spoke about her experiences during apartheid. In the excerpt, she described being interrogated for days without sleep and reaching a point where her body could no longer feel pain.

The documentary, titled The Trials of Winnie Mandela, explores her life through conversations with her granddaughters. It presents a personal perspective on her struggles, including the physical and emotional toll of her activism during one of South Africa’s most turbulent periods.

Docuseries reignites conversations about legacy

The young man who posted the video, user @call_me_codey, shared that no one is willing to take accountability. This sparked mixed reactions. Some viewers agreed, arguing that difficult aspects of history should not be ignored. Others felt the focus should remain on her role in the fight against apartheid.

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The series itself has reopened broader discussions about how historical figures are remembered. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela remains one of the most recognisable and complex figures in South African history, admired by many for her resilience while also criticised for controversial moments.

For many, it is not just about revisiting the past, but about understanding how that past continues to shape present conversations. The reactions online reflect a deeper truth that history is not always agreed upon, and the way it is told can influence how it is understood by future generations.

The visual on the left showed Mama Winnie's docuseries cover. Image: Netflix

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA reacted to Winnie Mandela’s documentary

Tee said:

“People comparing this pain, this hero, this strong woman to Jancita? Please don’t disrespect Winnie, South Africa.”

Lebogangpiroe said:

“I was so upset with that man!”

Nish12 said:

“Not dismissing anything, but how do we know it’s a fact? One person’s account isn’t necessarily fact. Asking seriously.”

Noma2. said:

“I can’t watch this, I’m already angry about all of this.”

Fuefue said:

“She went through a lot for what is now happening in this country.”

Muleya Genius said:

“Those who get stuck in the past won’t see the future. Until people focus on solutions for today and tomorrow, our trauma will be the end of us.”

Reabetswe The Squire said:

“I love this documentary because it doesn’t show her as an angel; we see both the good and the bad.”

Alulutho.Gen.Mthwane said:

“The first problem we had was forgiving people who never apologised.”

Mufasa said:

“Bro, I understand how Julius Malema feels.”

andile_amantombazane said:

“I don’t think I’m emotionally ready to watch this.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Winnie Mandela

Nelson and Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s relationship was a significant and complex one until the late ‘90s; which Mzansi still remembers today.

Zoleka Mandela's death following a prolonged battle with cancer led to an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media, with Mzansi remembering Mama Winnie.

Controversial Ntsiki Mazwai was overcome with grief on Winnie Mandela’s birthday after the news of Zoleka Mandela's passing.

Source: Briefly News