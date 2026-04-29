A KZN restaurant shared the sad news that Blessing, a car guard who'd been part of their community for years, passed away

With no family in Ballito, the local community stepped in to help cover funeral arrangements

People shared tributes, remembering Blessing as a humble, friendly face who never stopped smiling

A KwaZulu-Natal car guard and the restaurant he worked for. Images: @mozambikrestaurantballito

Source: Facebook

A beloved car guard known to many in the Ballito community has been laid to rest after a tragic road accident. Mozambik Restaurant Ballito, a KwaZulu-Natal eatery, shared the heartbreaking news on their Facebook page on 26 April 2026. The post included images of the young man, along with the message:

"Today, we laid Blessing to rest. Blessing was a dedicated car guard at Mozambik Ballito and had been part of our community since our days at Boulevard. Tragically, Blessing lost his life after being knocked down by a car. With no family in Ballito, the community came together to help with funeral arrangements. We are deeply thankful to everyone who donated, supported, and showed kindness during this difficult time."

It's unclear exactly when the accident happened, and there's been no update on whether the driver responsible has been identified or faced any charges.

Car guard accident brings up SA's road crisis

Blessing's death is one of thousands of road fatalities South Africa records each year. According to the Department of Transport, 11,418 people lost their lives on South African roads in 2025. It's the lowest figure in five years, but still deeply alarming.

View the Facebook post below:

KZN community mourns Blessing

The outpouring of love on the restaurant's Facebook page showed just how deeply Blessing touched people's lives:

@Brad Hooper said:

"That's very sad to hear. I've known Blessing from down in the Village for years. RIP Brother 🌠"

@Jonathan John wrote:

"I worked with Blessing at the beach by Hops. A wonderful person always smiling. Recently I met him at Mozambiq at the car park. So sorry. I know you're in Heaven today."

@Sherlain Goosen - Nexgen Real Estate shared:

"Blessing was a friendly face at Mozambik parking lot. Smiley, we called him. Always so grateful and thankful. A humble man indeed. Condolences."

@Mavis Thompson wrote:

"What a humble soul, always smiling. I used to call him my friendo, and he would just smile. Rest in peace 🙏"

@Abdul G Ahmed questioned:

"And the person who knocked him? Any charges on the person?"

@Lorraine Dove asked:

"So sad, did they ever find the driver? Thank you to all who contributed towards Blessing 🙏🏼🕊"

@Averil McKenzie said:

"Oh, Blessing, may your soul be at rest. I'm sure you were a Blessing to Mozambik, a wonderful team to be part of 🙏"

@Nyambose V-Class Busses wrote:

"😟😟😟 Knew him since 2014 in Ballito Bay Mall."

@Angie Fouche added:

"Such a wonderful, happy soul, always had a big smile on his face. Sorry to hear of his passing 💔"

A restaurant in KZN. Images: @mozambikrestaurantballito

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News