A motorist and a car guard created a skit about the consequences of not providing a tip

The clip showed teleportation and the two men swapping roles, with the car guard driving off in the young man's vehicle

Social media users reacted with laughter and appreciation for the entertaining video

A young man and a car guard joked about tipping. Images: @andystallion

Content creator Andreas Stylianou and his car guard buddy, Chico, shared a creative and hilarious skit about tipping car guards. Social media users couldn't help but laugh about the comical skit.

Andreas uploaded the video on 15 February 2026, centring the joke around motorists telling car guards that they would tip them 'next time.'

Chico said that he was tired of 'next time' and teleported himself and Andreas, who was in his vehicle, to a bushy area. His voice echoed in the background:

"You are now in a place between somewhere and nowhere. It's called 'next time.'"

When Andreas searched for money to eventually share the tip, the car guard remarked:

"It's too late, bozza, your time is over. See you next time."

Chico handed Andreas a bib normally worn by car guards and teleported them back to a parking lot. The skit ended with Chico driving off with Andreas' car.

Watch the funny TikTok video posted on Andreas' account below:

Motorist and car guard spark laughter

Several social media users gathered in the comment section with laughter after watching the comical skit on their For You Pages.

The duo entertained people online. Image: Sammy-Sander / Pixabay

@charmaineteemsomi stated with a laugh:

"Thank goodness I always pay the car guard because I can't imagine being on 'next time.'"

An amused @vee_muzi said:

"This is comedic gold."

@lee_hleli laughed and shared:

"So car guards have the ultimate power."

@telehova added under the post:

"This should be a series."

@felicia_moshoaliba, who loved the bond between the two, commented:

"Yoh, this is an unbreakable relationship, man."

