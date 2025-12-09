Car Guard Reveals How Much He Earns Daily – and Who Pays More in Mzansi

A local car guard’s honest account of his daily earnings has sparked wide discussion about tipping culture in SA

He shared eye-opening insights into which motorists tend to tip more generously while he was interviewed by a woman

The video has ignited debate online as South Africans reflect on kindness, fairness and the realities of informal work

A South African car guard has sparked conversation online after openly sharing how much he earns per day and which motorists tend to tip the most.

A car guard opened up about his daily earnings in a video with a woman.

The video, posted on Instagram, has drawn widespread interest as many South Africans debate tipping culture and the realities faced by informal workers.

In the clip, the car guard explained that his income varies depending on the day. According to him, weekends are usually the best for earning, with more people visiting malls, restaurants and shopping centres. He said on a good day he makes between R150 and R200, but some days fall far below that.

He also shared surprising details about which drivers are more generous. Contrary to what many would expect, he says owners of expensive cars, such as Porsche owners, often give the least.

"Those people with expensive cars like Porsches don’t pay...They usually give like R2," he said.

He added that motorists with smaller or more affordable cars tend to tip better and show more appreciation for his work.

The car guard also took the opportunity to highlight why tipping matters and how valuable car guards can be to motorists. He emphasised that while he cannot force anyone to pay, drivers should understand the role car guards play in keeping vehicles safe.

"I would like them to know you can have a camera on your car, but if you’re in the shop and someone scratches your car and runs away, we are here to watch your car and tell you who did it because you can’t be everywhere at once," he explained.

He stressed that tipping is not compulsory, nor is there a fixed amount, by saying:

"It’s up to people’s kindness."

The video that was shared by social media user magriet.co on 8 December 2025 has since sparked debate, with many South Africans reflecting on fairness, generosity and the daily realities faced by car guards across the country.

A car guard revealed his daily earnings and gave motorists advice on tipping and its importance.

SA weighs in on car guard's daily income

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the car guard's daily income, saying:

Lindo Adequate said:

"I love tipping car guards, and I buy them food whenever I’m able to. I really want to start doing it more often for petrol attendants as well."

Charmonetnel wrote:

"If you’ve ever worked in the hospitality/service industry, you know the struggle. That’s why I always try and tip people as much as I can. You can truly make someone’s day by doing something small."

Samwdrix shared:

"See this all the time at my local shopping centre…if I don’t have cash, I buy a cold drink…how do you drive a top-end vehicle and not give…saddens me so much…😢."

En Aitch Jay commented:

"This is my “local” mall & I know all of the car guards there - they are all (without exception!) so kind & helpful. Sometimes I love to give an ice-cream on a hot day or a coffee on a cold one too - a little treat always makes the giver & the receiver feel good 😊."

Slim Hades simply said:

"Give when it feels right to you, don’t when it doesn’t, but show people kindness."

Watch the video below:

